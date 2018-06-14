Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Result of 2010 JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is Out!  (Read 10469 times)

MyWorld

Result of 2010 JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is Out!
« on: Apr 26, 2010, 09:08 PM »
The results of the JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Nigeria conducted on Saturday, 17th April, 2010 has been released.

You can check your result online, print your result out online, and and print your admission letter online if any exists.

These are steps required to check your result, print your result slip, and admission letter if any:

Checking your results: Select Correct Exam Type and Year and enter your details in the boxes provided to check your result.

Print your result slip: To print your Result Slip and/or Admission Letter, follow the steps under HOW TO and click on Proceed button.

HOW TO
1. Select Examination Type
2. Select Year of Examination
3. Enter Your Card PIN Number
4. Enter Your Registration Number
5. "Check Result" or "Proceed"
6. Use a coloured printer.

NB: Get Result Cards in all JAMB offices

Click below to check your result.
2010 Results of JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is Out!

Need further information? Do not hesitate to post it here.
Logged

MegaDeal

JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME 2010/2011) Result
« Reply #1 on: Apr 26, 2010, 09:37 PM »

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME 2010/2011) Result

Thank you for the information. I discovered the link in the previous post is meant for previous examination. If you seat for April 17th, 2010 examination, click below to check your result.

Please note that candidates do not require Serial No. or PIN to check results please use Candidate Registration Number.

JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME 2010/2011) Result
Logged

MyInfoStride

Re: Result of 2010 JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is Out!
« Reply #2 on: Apr 27, 2010, 03:59 AM »

Thank you all for the information!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 