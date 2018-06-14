The results of the JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Nigeria conducted on Saturday, 17th April, 2010 has been released.
You can check your result online, print your result out online, and and print your admission letter online if any exists.
These are steps required to check your result, print your result slip, and admission letter if any:Checking your results:
Select Correct Exam Type and Year and enter your details in the boxes provided to check your result. Print your result slip:
To print your Result Slip and/or Admission Letter, follow the steps under HOW TO and click on Proceed button. HOW TO
1. Select Examination Type
2. Select Year of Examination
3. Enter Your Card PIN Number
4. Enter Your Registration Number
5. "Check Result" or "Proceed"
6. Use a coloured printer.NB:
Get Result Cards in all JAMB offices
Click below to check your result.2010 Results of JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is Out!
Need further information? Do not hesitate to post it here.