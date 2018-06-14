Pages: [1]   Go Down

University of Lagos 2011/2012 Admission Cut-Off Points
The Admission Unit of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has issued the 2011/2012 UTME cut-off points. Below are the cut-off points:

Click to Enlarge


Click to Enlarge
