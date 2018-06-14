Jun 14, 2018, 01:46 AM
Topic: Kogi State University 2011 Post-UTME Screening Results Released (Read 4416 times)
MyInfoStride
Administrator
Kogi State University 2011 Post-UTME Screening Results Released
Kogi State University, Anyigba has released its results for 2011/2012 Post-UTME screening exercises.
If you have participated in the exercise, please explore link below to check your results.
2011 Post UTME Results for 2011/2012 Academic Session
MyInfoStride
Administrator
Kogi State University 2011 Post-UTME Screening Results Released
HOW TO CHECK YOUR KOGI STATE UNIVERSITY, ANYIGBA 2011/2012 POST-UTME RESULT
STEP 1: Click on
Post UME Result
on the main menu
STEP 2: Click on 2011/2012 Post UME Results
STEP 3: Enter your Jamb Registration Number
STEP 4: Click on Refresh to View the result
MyInfoStride
Administrator
Kogi State University 2011 Post-UTME Screening Results Released
If you are unable to find your name from the checker, is either you did not pass the screening exercise or your wrongly entered your JAMB registeration number during Post-UTME registration.
Check the document below if you number is among:
Kogi State University 2011 Post-UTME Screening Wrong Registration Numbers
