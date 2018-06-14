Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kogi State University 2011 Post-UTME Screening Results Released  (Read 4416 times)

MyInfoStride

Kogi State University 2011 Post-UTME Screening Results Released
« on: Sep 09, 2011, 04:33 PM »
Kogi State University, Anyigba has released its results for 2011/2012 Post-UTME screening exercises.

If you have participated in the exercise, please explore link below to check your results.

Useful Link:
-   2011 Post UTME Results for 2011/2012 Academic Session
Logged

MyInfoStride

Kogi State University 2011 Post-UTME Screening Results Released
« Reply #1 on: Sep 19, 2011, 10:00 AM »
HOW TO CHECK YOUR KOGI STATE UNIVERSITY, ANYIGBA 2011/2012 POST-UTME RESULT

STEP 1: Click on Post UME Result on the main menu
STEP 2: Click on 2011/2012 Post UME Results
STEP 3: Enter your Jamb Registration Number
STEP 4: Click on Refresh to View the result
Logged

MyInfoStride

Kogi State University 2011 Post-UTME Screening Results Released
« Reply #2 on: Sep 19, 2011, 01:42 PM »
If you are unable to find your name from the checker, is either you did not pass the screening exercise or your wrongly entered your JAMB registeration number during Post-UTME registration.

Check the document below if you number is among:

Kogi State University 2011 Post-UTME Screening Wrong Registration Numbers
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 