Author Topic: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)  (Read 1269 times)

emezico

Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
« on: Sep 10, 2011, 08:24 PM »
America popular Hip Hop star, Jay Z, who runs a night club, had his bouncers beat up two men ruthlessly at the entrance of the club.

Watch video below to see more:

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/1t93sp3zc7o?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/1t93sp3zc7o?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0</a>

Samo gideon

  • Guest
Re: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
« Reply #1 on: Jun 25, 2012, 08:17 PM »
For what reason? He has started forming abi?
Becky02

Re: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
« Reply #2 on: Jun 29, 2012, 01:05 PM »
Quote from: Samo gideon on Jun 25, 2012, 08:17 PM
For what reason? He has started forming abi?
yes oooo
Omolewa akinyemi benson

  • Guest
Re: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
« Reply #3 on: Jul 12, 2012, 04:31 AM »
That one just like showing himself.
Mercy esther

  • Guest
Re: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
« Reply #4 on: Jul 17, 2012, 04:07 PM »
Money is pushing him.
Jumoke benson

  • Guest
Re: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
« Reply #5 on: Jul 22, 2012, 01:28 PM »
Jayz is a wack rapper.
gbengalite

Re: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
« Reply #6 on: Jul 23, 2012, 04:30 AM »
Is this Jay Z;s fault or what is the essen of this post???
Nairamen

Re: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
« Reply #7 on: Jul 23, 2012, 03:50 PM »
Jay Z gat a blame for this,u dnt just beat of some one kus u gat da maney...
MR JOKE

  • Guest
Re: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
« Reply #8 on: Aug 03, 2012, 01:06 PM »
That Jayz and his rude act.What is always wrong with him sef? Don't worry, somebody will still show you one day.I don't even need to hear your guards beat up someone before i know how you are.
Aramide olawale

  • Guest
Re: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
« Reply #9 on: Aug 03, 2012, 01:16 PM »
we are used to that already.the way celebs are harrased dis days is nt nice at all.whatever the case is, i dnt blame him
