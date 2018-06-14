Jun 14, 2018, 01:19 AM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Celebrity News
»
Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
Author
Topic: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO) (Read 1269 times)
emezico
Vanguard
N
Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
«
on:
Sep 10, 2011, 08:24 PM
America popular Hip Hop star, Jay Z, who runs a night club, had his bouncers beat up two men ruthlessly at the entrance of the club.
Watch video below to see more:
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/1t93sp3zc7o?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/1t93sp3zc7o?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0</a>
Samo gideon
Guest
Re: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
«
Reply #1 on:
Jun 25, 2012, 08:17 PM
For what reason? He has started forming abi?
Becky02
Warrior
N
Re: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
«
Reply #2 on:
Jun 29, 2012, 01:05 PM
Quote from: Samo gideon on Jun 25, 2012, 08:17 PM
For what reason? He has started forming abi?
yes oooo
Omolewa akinyemi benson
Guest
Re: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
«
Reply #3 on:
Jul 12, 2012, 04:31 AM
That one just like showing himself.
Mercy esther
Guest
Re: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
«
Reply #4 on:
Jul 17, 2012, 04:07 PM
Money is pushing him.
Jumoke benson
Guest
Re: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
«
Reply #5 on:
Jul 22, 2012, 01:28 PM
Jayz is a wack rapper.
gbengalite
Warrior
N
Re: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
«
Reply #6 on:
Jul 23, 2012, 04:30 AM
Is this Jay Z;s fault or what is the essen of this post???
Nairamen
Warrior
N
Re: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
«
Reply #7 on:
Jul 23, 2012, 03:50 PM
Jay Z gat a blame for this,u dnt just beat of some one kus u gat da maney...
MR JOKE
Guest
Re: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
«
Reply #8 on:
Aug 03, 2012, 01:06 PM
That Jayz and his rude act.What is always wrong with him sef? Don't worry, somebody will still show you one day.I don't even need to hear your guards beat up someone before i know how you are.
Aramide olawale
Guest
Re: Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
«
Reply #9 on:
Aug 03, 2012, 01:16 PM
we are used to that already.the way celebs are harrased dis days is nt nice at all.whatever the case is, i dnt blame him
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Celebrity News
»
Jay Z's Club Bouncers Beat Up Two Men (VIDEO)
