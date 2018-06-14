The top ten features only UK and US universities. Six US and four UK universities top the list. And top 100 shows 37 US universities and 17 UK universities.
“Harvard University remains as the top university, with Yale moving ahead of Cambridge for the second spot. Oxford drops to fourth, while Princeton drops out of the top ten, replaced by the only new entrant in top ten, Columbia University.”
Now in its fifth year, the research is conducted and compiled by QS Quacquarelli Symonds. The 2008 edition reflects the increasing profile of technology-based universities with many of the world’s top universities this area such as Caltech, MIT, ETH Zurich and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology improving their positions.
As demand by international employers for more technology-literate graduates has grown the importance of these universities has risen in the rankings.
Although, it is generally agreed that students should not use the rankings as their only criteria for choosing universities – the ranking system has become increasingly important.”
Please read below the names of the world’s top 25 universities in 2008:
1. Harvard University, USA
2. Yale University, USA
3. University of Cambridge, UK
4. University of Oxford, UK
5. California Institute of Technology, USA
6. Imperial College London, UK
7. University College London, UK
8. University of Chicago, USA
9. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA
10. Columbia University, USA
11. University of Pennsylvania, USA
12. Princeton University, USA
13. Duke University, USA
14. Johns Hopkins University, USA
15. Cornell University, USA
16. Australian National University, Australia
17. Stanford University, USA
18. University of Michigan, USA
19. University of Tokyo, Japan
20. McGill University, Canada
21. Carnegie Mellon University, USA
22. King’s College London, UK
23. University of Edinburgh, UK
24. ETH Zurich, Switzerland
25. Kyoto University, Japan
