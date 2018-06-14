Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: SAMK Santakunta UAS Entrance Examination 2011 Pre-Reading Materials Released  (Read 4179 times)

MyInfoStride

SAMK Santakunta UAS Entrance Examination 2011 Pre-Reading Materials Released
« on: Sep 15, 2011, 07:19 AM »
SAMK Santakunta University of Applied Sciences (Satakunnan ammattikorkeakoulu) in Finland has released the pre-reading materials for its entrance examination to the Degree Programme in Innovative Business Services (IBS).

Read below details of entrance examination in Finland and abroad.

Entrance examination:
If you are in Finland: 21 Oct 2011 Pori Finland

If you are abroad: The intake tests shall be done via internet to valid applicants between 19 –28 Oct 2011 and the test shall be agreed separately with each applicant who is found valid in application phase.

The pre-reading material which is to study for the entrance exam (all four texts):
1. Marketing Processes and Consumer Behavior. Pricing, Distributing, and Promoting Products
2. The Secret Agent
3. Being Human
4. Can we make higher education relevant to the needs of the Search & Social Media Marketing industry?

Source: SAMK - Innovative Business Services (in English)
uyenvu1406

Re: SAMK Santakunta UAS Entrance Examination 2011 Pre-Reading Materials Released
« Reply #1 on: Oct 05, 2011, 01:29 AM »
I have a question about the online test for abroad student. The written part has 3 parts. Are they maths, reading and writing or something else????
MyInfoStride

Re: SAMK Santakunta UAS Entrance Examination 2011 Pre-Reading Materials Released
« Reply #2 on: Oct 05, 2011, 04:50 AM »
Quote from: uyenvu1406 on Oct 05, 2011, 01:29 AM
I have a question about the online test for abroad student. The written part has 3 parts. Are they maths, reading and writing or something else????

Basically, this is the first time something of such will happen for Finnish UAS entrance examination. Prepare your mind for all possibilities. Online test can include maths, questions about pre-reading materials something else. Bear it mind that you are going to work in an environment (Computer-Aided Test Environment). Get yourself familiar with your keyboard and typing stuff because you may be timed.
leo1992

Re: SAMK Santakunta UAS Entrance Examination 2011 Pre-Reading Materials Released
« Reply #3 on: Oct 13, 2011, 03:34 PM »
I have a question about the pre-reading : Secret Agent. I know that it was abstracted from a famous novel. But I do not find anythings which are relevant to IBS. May I know what your purpose is as you want us read " secret agent" pre-reding? :)
MyInfoStride

Re: SAMK Santakunta UAS Entrance Examination 2011 Pre-Reading Materials Released
« Reply #4 on: Oct 13, 2011, 08:36 PM »
Quote from: leo1992 on Oct 13, 2011, 03:34 PM
I have a question about the pre-reading : Secret Agent. I know that it was abstracted from a famous novel. But I do not find anythings which are relevant to IBS. May I know what your purpose is as you want us read " secret agent" pre-reading? :)

Reading and comprehension are based on testing your better understanding of English. English language is the global language of business. Your sound background knowledge in reading and understanding English context is a per-requisite.
