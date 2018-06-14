I have a question about the online test for abroad student. The written part has 3 parts. Are they maths, reading and writing or something else?



Basically, this is the first time something of such will happen for Finnish UAS entrance examination. Prepare your mind for all possibilities. Online test can include maths, questions about pre-reading materials something else. Bear it mind that you are going to work in an environment (Computer-Aided Test Environment). Get yourself familiar with your keyboard and typing stuff because you may be timed.