Federal University of Technology Minna 2011/2012 Session 'UTME' Admission List
Sep 28, 2011, 09:16 PM
[float=left]
[/float] The Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA) has been releasing UTME admission lists for 2011/2012 academic session. Check your FUTMINAA 2011/2012 Session 'UTME' Candidates Admission Status if you have participated and successful in the university post-UTME exercise.
Federal University of Technology Minna Admission Status:
Oct 14, 2011, 07:06 PM
Explore the following links to check your admission status for all batches at the Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA):
• 2011/2012 Session Direct Entry Candidates Admission Status:
• 2011/2012 Predegree Admission Status:
• 2011/2012 Session 'UTME' Candidates Admission Status:
If you want to check your post-UTME / Post-JAMB, CPES and IJMB results, explore the links below:
• 2011/2012 Second Choice PUTME Result:
• 2011/2012 CPES Candidates & First Choice PUTME Result:
• 2011/2012 IJBM Candidates & First Choice DE Result:
