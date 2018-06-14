Pages: [1]   Go Down

Federal University of Technology Minna 2011/2012 Session 'UTME' Admission List

Federal University of Technology Minna 2011/2012 Session 'UTME' Admission List
[float=left][/float] The Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA) has been releasing UTME admission lists for 2011/2012 academic session. Check your FUTMINAA 2011/2012 Session 'UTME' Candidates Admission Status if you have participated and successful in the university post-UTME exercise.

Re: Federal University of Technology Minna 2011/2012 Session 'UTME' Admission List
Explore the following links to check your admission status for all batches at the Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA):

•   2011/2012 Session Direct Entry Candidates Admission Status: Fedearl University of Technology, Minna
•   2011/2012 Predegree Admission Status: Fedearl University of Technology, Minna
•   2011/2012 Session 'UTME' Candidates Admission Status: Fedearl University of Technology, Minna

If you want to check your post-UTME / Post-JAMB, CPES and IJMB results, explore the links below:

•   2011/2012 Second Choice PUTME Result: Fedearl University of Technology, Minna
•   2011/2012 CPES Candidates & First Choice PUTME Result: Fedearl University of Technology, Minna
•   2011/2012 IJBM Candidates & First Choice DE Result: Fedearl University of Technology, Minna
