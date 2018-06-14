Jun 14, 2018, 01:42 AM
Author
Topic: Achievers University 2011/2012 Post-UTME Screening Results
MyInfoStride
Achievers University 2011/2012 Post-UTME Screening Results
Oct 02, 2011, 03:40 PM
[/float] Achievers University 2011/2012 Post-UTME screening result can be checked through the link below:
Achievers University Portal
If you have participated in the exercise, please share your experience with us.
