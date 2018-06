Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) has released her National Diploma (ND) most preffered admission list for 2011/2012 academic session.Candidates are to proceed to their respective Schools for their CLEARANCE. They are to go with the originals of the following documents for CLEARANCE:1 UTME Result Slip2. Birth Certificate3. O Level Results4. Passport Photographs5. Application FormPlease NOTE that candidates have just three weeks for the CLEARANCE exercise i.e Wednesday 26th October, 2011 - 15th November, 2011.Admission List for 2011/2012 Academic Session: LASPOTECH PORTAL - Admission List 2011/2012