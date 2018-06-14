The following universities of applied sciences in Finland accept additional application for autumn semester commencing in September. This is another chance for you to be admitted.Application Period: 31st May - 11th June 2010.1. Laurea University of Applied Sciences offers six Bachelor Degree Programmes delivered in English:2. North Karelia University of Applied Sciences (NKUAS)Additional Application period for the Degree Programme in International Business and Degree Programme in Design will start on 31.5.2010 and end 23.7.2010 at 16.15 Finnish time. The entrance examination will be held on 16.8.2010.Application form will be available at our website from 31.5.2010 untill 23.7.2010. Return the application form and scanned certificates by e-mail to admissions@pkamk.fi at latest 23.7.2010, 16.15 Finnish time.3. Novia University of Applied SciencesAn additional application will be arranged to our English degree programmes. Apply between 31 May - 11 June. Read more about the application on admissions.novia.fi.4. Saimaa University of Applied SciencesWe inform about the additional application for the degree programmes conducted in English by 25 May 2010. Online application on 31. May - 11. June 2010.