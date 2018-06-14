Pages: [1]   Go Down

Md.Abdullah Al Mamun

  • Guest
Satakunta UAS Finland Entrance Examination Feedback
Oct 20, 2011, 10:07 PM
I'm Md.Abdullah Al Mamun from bangladesh.I was attend for exam on 19th October . Unfortunately I observe a problem in my laptop.At a time there were no electricity in my area.In our country load-shedding is a great problem.As a result I failed to sit in the exam.What can I do now. if permit me to attend part 1 again with a new question or part 2,or in interview or any new procedure,I am ready to face all the conditions.IT'S MY EARNEST REQUEST.it will be better to build up my career.my email address is amamun038@gmail.com.

With Best Regard
Md.Abdullah Al Mamun
Bangladesh.
MyInfoStride

Re: Satakunta UAS Finland Entrance Examination Feedback
Reply #1 on: Oct 21, 2011, 06:05 AM
Thanks for sharing your feedback. I am quite aware that many students faced similar challenge which is beyond the school control.

I will advise you to also send your feedback directly to the school. This will help in the future.

You can prepare yourself for next admission in Jan/Feb 2012.

Here is an email sent from the school:

Hi all,

This mail goes to all applicants who have announced to take the test in internet.

The part 1 is over now and the applicants who made it to part 2 have been informed by email.

If you did not receive a mail telling you to participate to part 2 then unfortunately there were others who made the test even better than you did.

There were also quite a lot of connection problems but unfortunately we can not do anything about those.

Thank you all for your interest and studying our material and wish you all the best!

