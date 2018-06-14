Thanks for sharing your feedback. I am quite aware that many students faced similar challenge which is beyond the school control.



I will advise you to also send your feedback directly to the school. This will help in the future.



You can prepare yourself for next admission in Jan/Feb 2012.



Here is an email sent from the school:



Hi all,



This mail goes to all applicants who have announced to take the test in internet.



The part 1 is over now and the applicants who made it to part 2 have been informed by email.



If you did not receive a mail telling you to participate to part 2 then unfortunately there were others who made the test even better than you did.



There were also quite a lot of connection problems but unfortunately we can not do anything about those.



Thank you all for your interest and studying our material and wish you all the best!



