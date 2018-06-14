[float=left]
[/float] Application into Finnish multi-faculty universities for 2012/2013 academic session commences in November 2011. If you are interested in free-tuition Masters degree programmes offered by universities in Finland, then this information is right for you.
REQUIRED DOCUMENTS
The following are the required documents for application into postgraduate programmes of the universities which process their admission through UniversityAdmissions.fi:
1. University Admissions Finland Application Form: Compiled online, printed and signed. The information you have given will be compiled into a pdf-document, which will become your Application Form as you print it out.
2. Proof of language skills
Depending on the option you have chosen, e.g. a language test. All language test results must be sent to University Admissions Finland by the application deadline.
3. Documents related to educational background: Documents indicating your eligibility to apply, for example an officially certified copy of a Bachelor's Degree certificate and a transcript of records. When applying, please provide us with the educational documents that would entitle you to apply to a corresponding level of studies in the degree awarding country.
4. Other documents: As requested by the degree programme, please check the universities' requirements.
APPLICATION DEADLINES
The application periods for academic year 2012 - 2013 are indicated below. Please note that one university can have several different application periods and the University deadlines quoted below are for those that conduct their admissions through UniversityAdmissions.fi in Finland. Information about other universities with independent admission will be updated later.,
Hanken School of Economics:
• January 16 – March 1, 2012
Lappeenranta University of Technology:
• January 2 – February 14, 2012
University of Eastern Finland (depending on the programme):
• December 1, 2011 – January 31, 2012
• February 1 – March 16, 2012
University of Helsinki:
• November 21, 2011 – January 31, 2012
University of Jyväskylä (depending on the programme):
• November 21, 2011 – January 9, 2012
• November 21, 2011 – January 16, 2012
• November 21, 2011 – February 29, 2012
University of Lapland:
• December 1, 2011 – February 17, 2012
University of Oulu:
• November 21, 2011 – January 31, 2012
University of Tampere: (depending on the programme,)
• December 1, 2011 – January 31, 2012
• December 1, 2011 – February 15, 2012
• December 1, 2011 – March 15, 2012
University of Turku (depending on the programme)
• December 1, 2011 – January 31, 2012
• December 1, 2011 – February 15, 2012
• December 1, 2011 – February 29, 2012
• January 2, – March 15, 2012
Åbo Akademi University:
• December 1, 2011 – February 15, 2012
Adapted from: UAF - University Admissions Finland