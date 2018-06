Good evening, how are u out there?. I do really appreciate all the information you have bn given.txnk keep it up may the lord bless you in all your endevour .pls help me i hv problem checking my putme result for federal university of lokoja,infact I did find it difficult.goodday sir.



Thank you. "Service to humanity is the best work of life".Did you buy and use FULOKOJA PUTME Registration Access Card? The card contains JAMB Reg. No., PIN Number, and Serial Number that you need to check your status.You can purchase the FULokoja PTUME Registration Access Card at any of the designated banks in Lokoja or at the University's Temporary office.