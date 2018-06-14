Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Possible Stricter Measures for Prospective Nigerian students to Finland  (Read 7195 times)

Lekan Smart

Possible Stricter Measures for Prospective Nigerian students to Finland
« on: Nov 12, 2011, 02:47 PM »
[float=left][/float] Finland a country known for highly rated free tuition tertiary educational system, may have taken stricter measure for prospective Nigerian students vying for admission in Finnish University of Applied sciences, Finland.

Hundreds of young Nigerians gain admission to Finland annually to further their university education.

Information reaching  our news forum, indicate that,the Finnish network for International programmes steering committee, the body responsible for international programmes administration may have decided to exclude Nigerians from writing the annual entrance examination in neighboring Accra,Ghana for the next academic session 2012/2013.

Instead Nigerian applicants will have to travel to Finland to write a one day entrance examination in Finland.Nigerian applicants will have to  go through a stressful process of securing a visit visa  first to Finland,just for the sole purpose of writing few hours entrance examination.While other African applicants will write the entrance examination in  Africa.This is at  an additional cost to the already impoverished Nigerian applicants.Nigerian applicants that eventually  fail the entrance examination would incure  financial losses in travel costs.

An unconfirmed source from FINNIPS,quote" The entrance examination locations and the countries from where the eligible applicants will be invited to participate in the exam, are decided separately for each year. The situation will be re-evaluated for the 2013 application period".

Efforts to contact Nigerian organisations in Finalnd have started to yield results.Mr Abayomi Magbagbeola,a Finnish University product years back was stunned at the development and his  of the opinion that  Nigerians should take caution in addressing this issue.He stated further that Nigerians have a Nigerian  Embassy in Sweden. The Nigerian ambassador should be  willing to take up issues that relate to the welfare of Nigeria. He added that,he was aware that the Finnish embassy is collaborating with the Lagos state government on education so they won't do anything to jeopardize the co-operation. He stated further "Let government institution relate with government institution in the hope that bilateral agreement can be reached. So let us all keep our calm, converse our energy and not fight issues that needs more than we can give.

Some concerned Nigerians are of the opinion that we need some sort of concerted voice to intellectually engage the authorities to back pedal on this decision. Efforts to reach the Nigerian ambassador at the time of filing this report proved abortive.

Olalekan Oladepo Smart is a regular columnist with TheInfostrides.com and ngmix.net.
MyInfoStride

Re: Possible Stricter Measures for Prospective Nigerian students to Finland
« Reply #1 on: Nov 12, 2011, 09:05 PM »
Shocker of the highest level! I visited FINNIPS website to look for any contact detail, none was found. This is required so that we can make further inquiry about the situation. Hands can not just be folded...

For now, FINNIPS is responsible for entrance examination outside Finland for the following Universities of Applied Sciences:
1.   Arcada University of Applied Sciences
2.   HAMK University of Applied Sciences
3.   JAMK University of Applied Sciences
4.   Kajaani University of Applied Sciences
5.   Kemi-Tornio University of Applied Sciences
6.   Central Ostrobothnia University of Applied Sciences
7.   Kymenlaakso University of Applied Sciences
8.   Lahti University of Applied Sciences
9.   Laurea University of Applied Sciences
10.   Metropolia University of Applied Sciences
11.   Mikkeli University of Applied Sciences
12.   Oulu University of Applied Sciences
13.   North Karelia University of Applied Sciences
14.   Rovaniemi University of Applied Sciences
15.   Saimaa University of Applied Sciences
16.   Satakunta University of Applied Sciences
17.   Savonia University of Applied Sciences
18.   Seinäjoki University of Applied Sciences
19.   Tampere University of Applied Sciences
20.   Turku University of Applied Sciences
21.   Vaasa University of Applied Sciences
22.   Novia University of Applied Sciences
MyInfoStride

Re: Possible Stricter Measures for Prospective Nigerian students to Finland
« Reply #2 on: Nov 12, 2011, 10:04 PM »
Application into Finnish Universities of Applied Sciences (UAS) commences in 9 January to 14 February 2012. The information posted above needs to confirmed from all spheres. The Universities of Applied Sciences in Finland will be contacted by our team to confirm the information and find out the reason behind the decision. But before that, I have explored the websites of the UAS to share with you the information provided about entrance examination abroad:

Read below my outcomes as at 12th November 2011:

1.   Arcada University of Applied Sciences

No entrance examination slated for Africa. Check here: Entrance Examinations | Arcada

2.   HAMK University of Applied Sciences

"HAMK is organising entrance examinations in altogether 16 countries outside of Finland in cooperation with the FINNIPS -network (Finnish Network for International Programmes).

Applicants will be invited to the entrance examinations to the country of their postal address (written in the application form) if an exam will be held there. If no exams are organised in that country, the applicant will be invited to the entrance examinations in the neighbouring country if possible. If no exams are organised in the country where the applicant lives and it is not possible to take the exam in any of the neighbouring countries, the applicant will be invited to the entrance examinations in Finland." Check here: HAMK Admission

This also confirm Nigeria's exclussion:
Industrial Management => GHANA, Accra (applicants living in Ghana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Togo, Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco)

3. JAMK University of Applied Sciences has not decided as stated on her website.

Applicants will be invited only to Finland and to the country of their address (mentioned in the application) if the exam will be held there. Applicants living in the neighbouring countries mentioned in the brackets can be invited to the entrance examinations of the respective country (not decided yet). Read here: JAMK's Entrance Examinations

JAMK is arranging entrance examinations as a part of FINNIPS -network in the following countries at spring 2012

Africa
•   Ghana (International Business, Nursing, Music & Media Management)
•   Kenya (all 5 programmes)

4.   Kajaani University of Applied Sciences

No examination will be conducted in Africa

"It may also be possible to arrange the entrance exam in co-operation with local Embassies for example. Please contact the Admissions Office to check." Check here: KAJAK Entrance Examination

5.   Kemi-Tornio University of Applied Sciences

"Kemi-Tornio University of Applied Sciences cooperates with other universities of applied sciences in the entrance examinations (see www.finnips.fi)." Check here: Kemi-Tornio UAS Entrance examinations

"2 April - 4 May 2012: Entrance examinations abroad in co-operation with the Finnips network. For more information on entrance examinations, please follow the Finnips website." Check here: Kemi-Tornio UAS Entrance examinations / Exam dates & venues


To be continued...
MyInfoStride

Re: Possible Stricter Measures for Prospective Nigerian students to Finland
« Reply #3 on: Nov 12, 2011, 10:34 PM »
CONTINUATION...

6.   Central Ostrobothnia University of Applied Sciences

No information available yet about the examination abroad except the following:

" Entrance examinations are held between 2 April and 4 May 2012." Check here: Keski-Pohjanmaan ammattikorkeakoulu –Central Osthrobothnia UAS Timetable of the Joint Application 2012

7. Kymenlaakson UAS confirmed exclussion of Nigeria from the list of neighburing countries that partake in FINNIPS Entrance Examinations in Ghana. Read this: FINNIPS Entrance Examinations Abroad | KyAMK

8.   Lahti University of Applied Sciences

No information yet about the 2012/2013 admission session. Check here: Lahti University of Applied Sciences

9.   Laurea University of Applied Sciences

" Laurea UAS belongs to the FINNIPS network which is arranging entrance exams outside Finland. More information about exams abroad will be updated by 9th January 2012." Check here: Bachelor Programmesa, entrance exams - Laurea

10.   Metropolia University of Applied Sciences

Examination abroad only possible for the following programmes and through the medium stated:
•   Civil Engineering, Information Technology & Media Engineering: Possible in a Finnish Embassy or Consulate. More detailed instructions will be published by 9 January 2012.
•   Electronics & Environmental Engineering: Yes, via the FINNIPS network (link).

Check here: Helsinki Metropolia UAS - admission 2012- Entrance Examinations

11.   Mikkeli University of Applied Sciences

No entrance examination in Africa. Check here: Entrance Examinations | Mikkelin ammattikorkeakoulu

12.   Oulu University of Applied Sciences

"Entrance examinations of Oulu UAS’s degree programmes abroad in the spring 2012 / Countries / Cities (subject to changes). Also applicants living in the neighbouring countries mentioned in the brackets can be invited to the entrance examinations of the respective country."

This also confirm Nigeria's exclusion:

Degree Programme in Business Information Technology: Ghana, Accra (Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Marocco, Tunisia, Togo). Check here: Ouas Entrance Exams Abroad


To be continued...
MyInfoStride

Re: Possible Stricter Measures for Prospective Nigerian students to Finland
« Reply #4 on: Nov 12, 2011, 11:30 PM »
13.   North Karelia University of Applied Sciences

No information provided yet.

14.   Rovaniemi University of Applied Sciences

No information provided yet.

15.   Saimaa University of Applied Sciences

" Saimaa University of Applied Sciences organise entrance exams abroad in cooperation with the so called FINNIPS network (Finnish Network for International Programmes)."

No entrance examination in Africa. Check here: Entrance examination - Saimaa University of Applied Sciences

16.   Satakunta University of Applied Sciences

"Exams abroad will be organized during week 15 (11-17 April 2011). The exact date and address of the examination venue will be shown in the invitation letter, which will be sent to eligible applicants.
•   Ghana: Accra" Check here: SAMK - Entrance Examinations

With Satakunta UAS statement, Nigerians may be eligible to attend the university's entrance examination in Ghana.

17.   Savonia University of Applied Sciences

The UAS will not conduct entrance examination in Ghana for 2012/2013 admission session. Check here: Savonia University of Applied Sciences

18.   Seinäjoki University of Applied Sciences

"Both degree programmes, International Business and Nursing, organise entrance examinations also outside Finland. Most of the examinations are organized in cooperation with the FINNIPS network (Finnish Network for International Programmes).

COUNTRIES AND FURTHER INFORMATION ON EXAMINATIONS:
Information will be published closer to the application period." Check here: Seinäjoen ammattikorkeakoulu / In English / Studies / Admissions for Bachelor Degrees / Entrance Examinations

19.   Tampere University of Applied Sciences   

" The list of the countries, where TAMK UAS exams will be organised via FINNIPS network in 2012 are published here in December 2011!" Check here: TAMK - Tampere University of Applied Sciences

20.   Turku University of Applied Sciences

No information provided yet.

21.   Vaasa University of Applied Sciences

"Vaasa University of Applied Sciences is part of FINNIPS -network. In 2012 entrance examinations will be arranged in countries below. Notice that Vaasa UAS does not participate in entrance examinations in every country. We also invite applicants to the entrance examinations from neighboring countries (inside brackets). Check the entrance examination countries and neighboring countries carefully before applying.

Vaasa UAS does not arrange entrance examinations in Finnish Embassies outside FINNIPS exam countries.

Ghana, Accra (Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Togo, Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco)"

Check here: Applying for the Bachelor Degrees conducted in English: Entrance Examinations | www.puv.fi

22.   Novia University of Applied Sciences

"The Degree Programmes in Environmental Engineering and Maritime Management will also arrange entrance examinations abroad in 16 countries during weeks 15-16 in April 2012 in cooperation with the Finnish Network for International Programmes (FINNIPS) . Please note that changes are still possible.

Ghana, Accra:  Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Togo, Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco

All eligible applicants for Environmental Engineering and Maritime Management will be invited to the entrance examinations in Finland. If the eligible applicants' home address mentioned in the application is one of the countries within the entrance examination network FINNIPS, the applicant will also be invited to the entrance examination abroad. The location to which an applicant is invited for the entrance examination may not be changed. You must participate in the entrance examination at the UAS and location specified in your invitation letter. The exact date and location for the examination abroad is included in the personal invitations that are sent from 16 March 2012."

Check here: Novia | Entrance Examinations | Degree programmes in English

************************************************************
************************************************************
************************************************************

NO DOUBT! NIGERIA HAS BEEN EXCLUDED FROM THE NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES THAT CAN CONDUCT THE ENTRANCE EXAMINATION IN GHANA.

WHAT SHOULD WE DO? POST YOUR ADVICE BELOW!
MyInfoStride

Re: Possible Stricter Measures for Prospective Nigerian students to Finland
« Reply #5 on: Dec 03, 2011, 09:36 PM »
Below is another letter from one of the Finnish UAS:

Quote
Dear Applicant,

Nigerian applicants will not be accepted automatically. FINNIPS –network has made a decision that Nigerian applicants will be invited to Finland instead of Ghana in spring 2012. Finnish Immigration Service does not issue visas for exam purposes in Finland. Therefore Nigerian applicants cannot participate in entrance examinations abroad or in Finland in spring 2012. Unfortunately this same thing applies to all Universities of Applied Sciences, which are part of FINNIPS network.

best of regards
Jobbers

  • Guest
Re: Possible Stricter Measures for Prospective Nigerian students to Finland
« Reply #6 on: Dec 26, 2011, 10:31 AM »
Do you have any update for us on this matter?
