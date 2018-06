Application into Finnish Universities of Applied Sciences (UAS) commences in 9 January to 14 February 2012. The information posted above needs to confirmed from all spheres. The Universities of Applied Sciences in Finland will be contacted by our team to confirm the information and find out the reason behind the decision. But before that, I have explored the websites of the UAS to share with you the information provided about entrance examination abroad:Read below my outcomes as at 12th November 2011:1. Arcada University of Applied SciencesNo entrance examination slated for Africa. Check here: Entrance Examinations | Arcada 2. HAMK University of Applied Sciences"HAMK is organising entrance examinations in altogether 16 countries outside of Finland in cooperation with the FINNIPS -network (Finnish Network for International Programmes).Applicants will be invited to the entrance examinations to the country of their postal address (written in the application form) if an exam will be held there. If no exams are organised in that country, the applicant will be invited to the entrance examinations in the neighbouring country if possible. If no exams are organised in the country where the applicant lives and it is not possible to take the exam in any of the neighbouring countries, the applicant will be invited to the entrance examinations in Finland." Check here: HAMK Admission This also confirm Nigeria's exclussion:Industrial Management => GHANA, Accra (applicants living in Ghana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Togo, Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco)3. JAMK University of Applied Sciences has not decided as stated on her website.Applicants will be invited only to Finland and to the country of their address (mentioned in the application) if the exam will be held there. Applicants living in the neighbouring countries mentioned in the brackets can be invited to the entrance examinations of the respective country (not decided yet). Read here: JAMK's Entrance Examinations JAMK is arranging entrance examinations as a part of FINNIPS -network in the following countries at spring 2012Africa• Ghana (International Business, Nursing, Music & Media Management)• Kenya (all 5 programmes)4. Kajaani University of Applied SciencesNo examination will be conducted in Africa"It may also be possible to arrange the entrance exam in co-operation with local Embassies for example. Please contact the Admissions Office to check." Check here: KAJAK Entrance Examination 5. Kemi-Tornio University of Applied Sciences"Kemi-Tornio University of Applied Sciences cooperates with other universities of applied sciences in the entrance examinations (see www.finnips.fi )." Check here: Kemi-Tornio UAS Entrance examinations "2 April - 4 May 2012: Entrance examinations abroad in co-operation with the Finnips network. For more information on entrance examinations, please follow the Finnips website." Check here: Kemi-Tornio UAS Entrance examinations / Exam dates & venues