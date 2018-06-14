13. North Karelia University of Applied Sciences
No information provided yet.
14. Rovaniemi University of Applied Sciences
No information provided yet.
15. Saimaa University of Applied Sciences
" Saimaa University of Applied Sciences organise entrance exams abroad in cooperation with the so called FINNIPS network (Finnish Network for International Programmes)."
No entrance examination in Africa. Check here: Entrance examination - Saimaa University of Applied Sciences
16. Satakunta University of Applied Sciences
"Exams abroad will be organized during week 15 (11-17 April 2011). The exact date and address of the examination venue will be shown in the invitation letter, which will be sent to eligible applicants.
• Ghana: Accra" Check here: SAMK - Entrance Examinations
With Satakunta UAS statement, Nigerians may be eligible to attend the university's entrance examination in Ghana.
17. Savonia University of Applied Sciences
The UAS will not conduct entrance examination in Ghana for 2012/2013 admission session. Check here: Savonia University of Applied Sciences
18. Seinäjoki University of Applied Sciences
"Both degree programmes, International Business and Nursing, organise entrance examinations also outside Finland. Most of the examinations are organized in cooperation with the FINNIPS network (Finnish Network for International Programmes).
COUNTRIES AND FURTHER INFORMATION ON EXAMINATIONS:
Information will be published closer to the application period." Check here: Seinäjoen ammattikorkeakoulu / In English / Studies / Admissions for Bachelor Degrees / Entrance Examinations
19. Tampere University of Applied Sciences
" The list of the countries, where TAMK UAS exams will be organised via FINNIPS network in 2012 are published here in December 2011!" Check here: TAMK - Tampere University of Applied Sciences
20. Turku University of Applied Sciences
No information provided yet.
21. Vaasa University of Applied Sciences
"Vaasa University of Applied Sciences is part of FINNIPS -network. In 2012 entrance examinations will be arranged in countries below. Notice that Vaasa UAS does not participate in entrance examinations in every country. We also invite applicants to the entrance examinations from neighboring countries (inside brackets). Check the entrance examination countries and neighboring countries carefully before applying.
Vaasa UAS does not arrange entrance examinations in Finnish Embassies outside FINNIPS exam countries.
Ghana, Accra (Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Togo, Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco)"
Check here: Applying for the Bachelor Degrees conducted in English: Entrance Examinations | www.puv.fi
22. Novia University of Applied Sciences
"The Degree Programmes in Environmental Engineering and Maritime Management will also arrange entrance examinations abroad in 16 countries during weeks 15-16 in April 2012 in cooperation with the Finnish Network for International Programmes (FINNIPS) . Please note that changes are still possible.
Ghana, Accra: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Togo, Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco
All eligible applicants for Environmental Engineering and Maritime Management will be invited to the entrance examinations in Finland. If the eligible applicants' home address mentioned in the application is one of the countries within the entrance examination network FINNIPS, the applicant will also be invited to the entrance examination abroad. The location to which an applicant is invited for the entrance examination may not be changed. You must participate in the entrance examination at the UAS and location specified in your invitation letter. The exact date and location for the examination abroad is included in the personal invitations that are sent from 16 March 2012."
Check here: Novia | Entrance Examinations | Degree programmes in English
************************************************************
************************************************************
************************************************************NO DOUBT! NIGERIA HAS BEEN EXCLUDED FROM THE NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES THAT CAN CONDUCT THE ENTRANCE EXAMINATION IN GHANA.
WHAT SHOULD WE DO? POST YOUR ADVICE BELOW!