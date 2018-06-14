Shocker of the highest level! I visited FINNIPS website to look for any contact detail, none was found. This is required so that we can make further inquiry about the situation. Hands can not just be folded...



For now, FINNIPS is responsible for entrance examination outside Finland for the following Universities of Applied Sciences:

1. Arcada University of Applied Sciences

2. HAMK University of Applied Sciences

3. JAMK University of Applied Sciences

4. Kajaani University of Applied Sciences

5. Kemi-Tornio University of Applied Sciences

6. Central Ostrobothnia University of Applied Sciences

7. Kymenlaakso University of Applied Sciences

8. Lahti University of Applied Sciences

9. Laurea University of Applied Sciences

10. Metropolia University of Applied Sciences

11. Mikkeli University of Applied Sciences

12. Oulu University of Applied Sciences

13. North Karelia University of Applied Sciences

14. Rovaniemi University of Applied Sciences

15. Saimaa University of Applied Sciences

16. Satakunta University of Applied Sciences

17. Savonia University of Applied Sciences

18. Seinäjoki University of Applied Sciences

19. Tampere University of Applied Sciences

20. Turku University of Applied Sciences

21. Vaasa University of Applied Sciences

22. Novia University of Applied Sciences

