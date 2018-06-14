I have this to also share with you. Please beware of this scam! Please note that this message did not come from Interswith but from spammers who is trying to deceive people to believe that it comes from Interswitch.
InternSwitch Nigeria Limited <info.ng@internswitch.ng.com>
16 June , 2010
Dear InternSwitch Value Customer ,
InternSwitch ATM Card Security Notification Service
InternSwitch is pleased to notify our online banking customers that
we have successfully upgraded to a more secure and encrypted
SSL servers to serve our esteemed customers for a better and
more efficient banking services in the year 2010.
Due to this recent upgrade you are requested to update your
ATM CARD information by following the reference below using our
new secure and safe SSL servers. To validate your ATM CARD account
click on UPGRADE MY ATM CARD SECURITY.
This Email has being sent to all our Bank customers, and it is
compulsory to follow as failure to verify account details will lead to
account suspension.
Thank you.
©InternSwitch Nigeria Limited