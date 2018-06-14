Quote

From:

InternSwitch Nigeria Limited <info.ng@internswitch.ng.com>

...

Add to Contacts

To:



16 June , 2010





Dear InternSwitch Value Customer ,



InternSwitch ATM Card Security Notification Service

======================================================================

InternSwitch is pleased to notify our online banking customers that

we have successfully upgraded to a more secure and encrypted

SSL servers to serve our esteemed customers for a better and

more efficient banking services in the year 2010.

Due to this recent upgrade you are requested to update your

ATM CARD information by following the reference below using our

new secure and safe SSL servers. To validate your ATM CARD account

click on UPGRADE MY ATM CARD SECURITY.



This Email has being sent to all our Bank customers, and it is

compulsory to follow as failure to verify account details will lead to

account suspension.



Thank you.

©InternSwitch Nigeria Limited

I have this to also share with you. Please beware of this scam! Please note that this message did not come from Interswith but from spammers who is trying to deceive people to believe that it comes from Interswitch.