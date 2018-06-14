Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike invites applications for admission into the following postgraduate programmes of the University for the 2010/2011 Academic Session.
1. COLLEGE OF ANIMAL SCIENCE AND ANIMAL PRODUCTION.
2. COLLEGE OF CROP AND SOIL SCIENCES.
3. COLLEGE OF APPLIED FOOD SCIENCE AND TOURISM.
4. COLLEGE OF NATURAL AND APPLIED SCIENCES.
5. COLLEGE OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT.
6. COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY.
7. COLLEGE OF AGRIBUSINESS AND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT.
QUALIFICATIONS:
To qualify for Admission in M.Sc in Agribusiness and Financial Management with options. The candidate must have a minimum of Second Class Honours Lower Division in any Management Science/Economics, Agricultural Economics, Agribusiness and any relevant course/or 3.5 above in the Postgraduate Diploma of MOUAU or any other recognized University.
o Ph.D in Agribusiness and Financial Management.
A candidate must have obtained a Master’s Degree, which must include course work, and Research in any of the options from a recognized University with a CGPA of at least 3.5 (5-point scale) or 2.8 (4-point scale).
There is no direct admission to Ph.D no matter the class of Degree.
ENTRY REQUIREMENT.
Candidates should possess the requisite qualification for their chosen courses at the time of submitting their application forms.
1. Postgraduate Diploma (PGD).
o Applicant shall be either:
1. Holders of pass or third class honours Bachelors’ degree of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) or other Institutions recognized by Senate or
2. Holders of Higher National Diploma (HND) with at least lower credit level in Agriculture, Food Science and Technology or related course of other institutions recognized by Senate.
2. Masters Degree (M.Sc).
1. Graduates of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, or a recognized Universities who have obtained approved Bachelors’ degree with at least second class honours or equivalent.
2. Candidates who possess third class honours of Bachelor degree of recognized Universities and at least a lower credit a Postgraduate Diploma in a relevant field or
3. Candidates who possess the Higher National Diploma (HND) at the Upper credit or distinction level plus at least a lower credit at Postgraduate Diploma in a relevant field from a recognized Institution.
4. Any other certificate or qualification that may be acceptable to Senate.
3. Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD).
0. Graduates of MOUAU or other recognized Universities who have obtained Masters degree in relevant disciplines with a Cumulative CGPA of at least 4.00 on a 5 point Scale or at least 3.0 on a 4 point Scale.
1. Graduates with first class honours B.Sc degree may be admitted to do Doctoral Degree program.
METHOD OF APPLICATION:
Interested Candidates should obtain Application Forms from the Postgraduate School with Seven Thousand, Five hundred Naira only (N7,500.00) in cash payable at the Intercontinental Bank Plc., Umuahia.
Completed application forms and all relevant documents should be enclosed in an envelope marked PG Admission and returned to:
The Secretary,
Postgraduate School,
Michael Okpara University of Agriculture,
Umudike,
P. M.B. 7267,
Umuahia, Abia State.
Academic transcript should be forwarded directed from the Institution of origin to the same address before the closing date. Please note that any candidate whose transcript is not received will not be considered for admission.
CLOSING DATE:
Closing date for the receipt of completed application forms and transcript for the 2010/2011 Session is one month from the date of publication.
For more details: Michael Okpara University of Agriculture 2010/2011 PostGraduate Admission