Thank you for your enquiry about studies at the University of Iceland (UI).



Please note that Icelandic is the language of instruction at UI. The “stúdentspróf” (upper secondary school-leaving examinations) as a rule gives admission to undergraduate studies in Iceland. UI offers various courses taught in English in most faculties which are meant for exchange students (who are studying at another university and come here to study for a short period of time).



Undergraduate programmes at UI taught in English are: International Studies in Education BA (not offered 2011-2012 but single courses are available); and Earth Science (a minimum background of one year of undergraduate study in earth science is assumed prerequisite for entering in the Earth Science programme). Please notice that Earth Science is only for exchange student.



Graduate studies at UI taught in English are: Medieval Studies, Environment and Natural Resources, Food Science, International Studies in Education and all Engineering programs.



Other graduate programmes taught in English are: LL.M. in Natural Resources Law and International Environmental Law and Small-State Studies (diploma).



This list of programmes above may be subject to changes. Other programmes are taught in Icelandic.



The Faculty of Icelandic and Comparative Cultural Studies offers a full degree programme in Icelandic for international Students. Students can choose two academic routes: Icelandic Studies for International Students (BA) or Practical Icelandic for Foreign Students (one year).



The Icelandic Ministry of Culture and Education has annually awarded a limited number of scholarships to international students who come to Iceland to study Icelandic for Foreign students at the University of Iceland. The Ministry decides every year in which countries these scholarships are made available, and requests the Ministry of Culture and Education in each of the recipient countries to select a candidate for the award. These are the only scholarships available and their number is limited. The Ministry of Education, Science and Culture | Ministry of Education, Science and Culture



Information for international degree students and an application for admission can be found online at International students | Háskóli Íslands. The application deadline for international students is February 1 of the year they commence their studies. Students from the Nordic countries should apply before June 5, unless applying to study Icelandic for international students; in that case, Nordic students should apply before March 15.



The University of Iceland does not charge tuition fees. UI collects a nominal registration fee once per academic year. The registration fee this academic year was ISK 45,000 + bank cost (it is due to changes).

Please notice the can be some changes regarding the registration fee for the fall 2012.



Please be aware that the Directorate of Immigration requires documentation that proves your financial ability to support yourself during your stay in Iceland (http://www.utl.is/english).



If your application is accepted you will be sent information concerning visa, residence permit etc.

For those interested in studying in Iceland. I contacted the Universities in Iceland to request for specific information. I got a reply from University of Iceland. Read it below and post your comment. I will update this post as soon as I get replies from other universities.