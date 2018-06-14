[float=left]
[/float] Republic of Iceland, is a Nordic and European
island country in the North Atlantic Ocean, on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. Iceland also refers to the main island of the country, which contains almost all the population and almost all the land area. The country has a population of about 320,000 and a total area of 103,000 km2 (39,769 sq mi). The capital and the largest city is Reykjavík, with the surrounding areas in the southwestern region of the country being home to two-thirds of the country's population. - Wikipedia
There are six universities in Iceland
and they offer some programmes in English at both undergraduate and post-graduate levels. Generally, studying in Iceland is not tuition-free but some universities do not charge tuition while some charge tuition but offer scholarships. Those that do not charge tuition collect registration annually which is not that expensive.
Today, I am recommending Iceland as study destination. Explore the universities in Icelend through the link below:Colleges and Universities in Iceland
If you know, have or need any information about studying in Iceland, do not hesitate to share with us. Thanks.