[float=left][/float] Nollywood greats Patience Ozonkwo, Joke Silva, Alex Usifo lock horn in the new advocacy lick “Victims of the society by actor and film maker Elvis Chuks. With this level of artistic combination, one couldn’t expect anything less than a wonderful executed movie and this is exactly what we get.The movie “Victim of the Society” is an advocacy flick done artistically in the aftermath effect of child abuse. It takes a holistic look at what happens when a child is turned into a monster and when the monster is unleashed on the society. The movie explores the damaging effect of abuse and the role of the society.Speaking elaborately about the movie, Patience Ozonkor saysThe producer Elvis Chuks became popular with his roles in numerous Nollywood flicks and soap opera such as, Superstory. He is one of the very few to have studied motion pictures outside the shores of this country, where he bagged an advanced diploma in filmmaking. Born in Abia state, he started his movie career when he featured in “Tales by Moonlight” “sweet and sour” and other sitcoms.When asked who the target audience is, Elvis said “the movie is a movie for the society and it is not for Nigeria alone but for the whole of Africa, according to reports 75% of people in the world have being a victim of one abuse or the other. I am very passionate about this movie because the message cuts across the social classes in our society and the world over”“Victims of the society” paints a picture of a growing child from a remote area who constantly witnesses the abuse of his mother by his drunken father and he has to come to terms with his two younger sisters who hawk on the street for survival. This movie is intended to sensitize people on the dangers of child neglect, child abuse and women abuse.