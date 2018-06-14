All admitted candidates of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma for the 2011/2012 academic session are to be guided by the under listed procedure to enable them process their admissions on the University portal online nationwide.
To proceed with the processing of your admission, you are expected to check your status on the University's portal www.myaau.com
. If your data is on the portal, you should then check your Clearance and Eligibility.Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma Procedure For Checking Admission Status