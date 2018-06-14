Jun 14, 2018, 01:19 AM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Celebrity News
»
2face Idibia - Be There (Romantic Video)
Author
Topic: 2face Idibia - Be There (Romantic Video) (Read 1371 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
N
2face Idibia - Be There (Romantic Video)
«
on:
Dec 06, 2011, 07:26 AM
New video from 2face Idibia, a romantic video which depicts 2face's brand of simplicity and international style.
Watch video below:
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/logimwGr5eE?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/logimwGr5eE?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0</a>
Logged
Tina lawrence
Warrior
Posts: 3252
N
N
Re: 2face Idibia - Be There (Romantic Video)
«
Reply #1 on:
Aug 13, 2012, 03:35 PM
the song was so good that i thought it was a white that did it.he had very gud lyrics in it.2face is gud.
Logged
Glory Skales Charity
Guest
Re: 2face Idibia - Be There (Romantic Video)
«
Reply #2 on:
Aug 24, 2012, 03:39 PM
The song was cool and the video was also unique.I also like the way he featured M.I in the remix.they did a great job together.
Logged
Mercy esther
Guest
Re: 2face Idibia - Be There (Romantic Video)
«
Reply #3 on:
Aug 24, 2012, 03:47 PM
that be there song was massive.it makes sense.
Logged
Tina lawrence
Warrior
Posts: 3252
N
N
Re: 2face Idibia - Be There (Romantic Video)
«
Reply #4 on:
Sep 02, 2012, 06:59 PM
a very romantic track for lovers all over the world.2face is known for that
Logged
immesd
Warrior
Posts: 20
N
N
Re: 2face Idibia - Be There (Romantic Video)
«
Reply #5 on:
Sep 05, 2012, 03:23 PM
Everybdy knws 2face na baba nah. . . . Na only God knws whr she dy c dose fine chicks. . . .
That gurl wey dy d video make mardt sense
Logged
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Posts: 4414
N
N
Re: 2face Idibia - Be There (Romantic Video)
«
Reply #6 on:
Sep 05, 2012, 03:43 PM
Incredible love song from him
Logged
Tina lawrence
Warrior
Posts: 3252
N
N
Re: 2face Idibia - Be There (Romantic Video)
«
Reply #7 on:
Sep 07, 2012, 10:39 AM
he is the king of love songs
Logged
