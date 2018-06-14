Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2face Idibia - Be There (Romantic Video)  (Read 1371 times)

emezico

2face Idibia - Be There (Romantic Video)
« on: Dec 06, 2011, 07:26 AM »
New video from 2face Idibia, a romantic video which depicts 2face's brand of simplicity and international style.

Watch video below:

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/logimwGr5eE?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/logimwGr5eE?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0</a>
Tina lawrence

Re: 2face Idibia - Be There (Romantic Video)
« Reply #1 on: Aug 13, 2012, 03:35 PM »
the song was so good that i thought it was a white that did it.he had very gud lyrics in it.2face is gud.
Glory Skales Charity

  • Guest
Re: 2face Idibia - Be There (Romantic Video)
« Reply #2 on: Aug 24, 2012, 03:39 PM »
The song was cool and the video was also unique.I also like the way he featured M.I in the remix.they did a great job together.
Mercy esther

  • Guest
Re: 2face Idibia - Be There (Romantic Video)
« Reply #3 on: Aug 24, 2012, 03:47 PM »
that be there song was massive.it makes sense.
Tina lawrence

Re: 2face Idibia - Be There (Romantic Video)
« Reply #4 on: Sep 02, 2012, 06:59 PM »
a very romantic track for lovers all over the world.2face is known for that
immesd

Re: 2face Idibia - Be There (Romantic Video)
« Reply #5 on: Sep 05, 2012, 03:23 PM »
Everybdy knws 2face na baba nah. . . . Na only God knws whr she dy c dose fine chicks. . . .
That gurl wey dy d video make mardt sense
Nifemi Donald

Re: 2face Idibia - Be There (Romantic Video)
« Reply #6 on: Sep 05, 2012, 03:43 PM »
Incredible love song from him
Tina lawrence

Re: 2face Idibia - Be There (Romantic Video)
« Reply #7 on: Sep 07, 2012, 10:39 AM »
he is the king of love songs
