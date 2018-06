Nigeria first lady, Mrs Patience Dame Jonathan, went out for drinks with some of the top women in the country. After a few hours of drinking, she called the waiter to bring their bill: Mrs jonathan N10,400, Ngozi okonjo iweala N10,250, Dora akunyili N10,450, Ajia turai yar'adua N10,200, TOTAL - N41,300.First lady says: "I will pay for everyone else, but Total must pay for herself (#41,300), because I didn't invite her, afterall she owns a lot of petrol stations (Total).