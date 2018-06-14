Studying in Finland for Free (Stages involved)
1. APPLICATION: Application is done through their Joint online application portal (www.admissions.fi
). The application for the 2012-2013 sessions will be starting on the 9th of January, 2012 and closes on the 14th of February, 2012.
2. ENTRANCE EXAMINATION: Once they have received your application and the necessary documents , you will be invited for an entrance exam. This entrance exam is usually conducted in Ghana for Nigerians and other near-by African countries.
3. ADMISSION: The names of all the SUCCESSFUL applicants will be published on the websites of the schools of first choice and the admission letters sent out to all the successful applicants. This usually takes place from May to June each year.
4. VISA APPLICATION: As soon as you receive your letter of admission, it will be expected of you to apply for your resident permit via www.finlandnigeria.org
(They will furnish you with application requirements) .
5. FINAL STAGE: If you have been granted your Resident Permit, this will be the right time for you to buy your travelling ticket and other vital stuffs that you may need and you are ready to fly straight to Europe for your studies.
The whole process looks very simple, right? It is, only when you know exactly what you are doing. So getting the right information is key.