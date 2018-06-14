Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Study English Abroad  (Read 2658 times)

Carisa

Study English Abroad
« on: Dec 01, 2009, 09:56 AM »
If you want to learn the English language in a short period of time, it is recommended for you to take the one to one English lesson. It is because you will not be ashamed to ask questions to your tutor as well as your tutor have enough time to nurture you to learn the English language.
Misha0

Re: Study English Abroad
« Reply #1 on: Jan 21, 2010, 10:56 AM »
Can you recommend some country that are reliable and affordable to study English subject?
charlly007

Re: Study English Abroad
« Reply #2 on: Apr 20, 2012, 11:31 PM »
The country i think you can learn English from is United Kingdom.This is the first country while United State of America is next.By the way,watching foreign movies from these two countries can improve your English.
