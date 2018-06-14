In Bangalore, Amrita offers a unique collaborative twinning program; the MBA-MS. Candidates have the opportunity to earn an MBA from Amrita University and an MS (Master of Sciences) in Management of IT Services from the State University of New York at Buffalo, USA. Designed primarily for those who aspire to management positions in high-tech industries, this is also a two-year full-time program.
An Executive MBA-MS is also offered at the Bangalore campus for working professionals. This two-year program has weekend classes. Students earn an Executive MBA degree from Amrita University upon the completion of the program as well as an MS degree in Management of IT Services from the State University of New York at Buffalo. The first batch of students from this program graduated in February 2009.
