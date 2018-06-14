Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: CARE and LOVE, Best Medicine For Human  (Read 1532 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: CARE and LOVE, Best Medicine For Human
« on: Dec 27, 2011, 11:16 PM »
A wise Physician said, "I have been practicing medicines for 30 years and I have prescribed many things but in the long run I have learned that the best medicine for human creature is"CARE and LOVE".

Someone asked him, if it doesn't work? He smiled and answered"INCREASE THE DOSE" :)
Nifemi donald

Re: Funny Joke: CARE and LOVE, Best Medicine For Human
« Reply #1 on: Jun 16, 2012, 10:38 AM »
Wise talk.
Nifemi donald

Re: Funny Joke: CARE and LOVE, Best Medicine For Human
« Reply #2 on: Jun 22, 2012, 01:36 AM »
Makin sense.
Becky02

Re: Funny Joke: CARE and LOVE, Best Medicine For Human
« Reply #3 on: Jun 22, 2012, 06:30 AM »
Yes! This is a true talk.$. Am a living testimony
Nifemi donald

Re: Funny Joke: CARE and LOVE, Best Medicine For Human
« Reply #4 on: Jun 27, 2012, 11:08 PM »
I love what I see here.
Segun fadare

Re: Funny Joke: CARE and LOVE, Best Medicine For Human
« Reply #5 on: Jul 07, 2012, 02:12 AM »
This is very nice.I feel this one.
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: CARE and LOVE, Best Medicine For Human
« Reply #6 on: Dec 31, 2013, 01:12 AM »
Hmmm . This is not even a Joke but the Truth.
This makes a lot of sense.
Very great one.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: CARE and LOVE, Best Medicine For Human
« Reply #7 on: Jan 13, 2014, 01:12 AM »
Hmmm..wise words from a very wise man that will have effect on wise people's lives.
