Jun 14, 2018, 12:57 AM
The InfoStride Forum
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
Jokes and Comedy
Funny Joke: CARE and LOVE, Best Medicine For Human
Topic: Funny Joke: CARE and LOVE, Best Medicine For Human (Read 1532 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
Funny Joke: CARE and LOVE, Best Medicine For Human
Dec 27, 2011, 11:16 PM
A wise Physician said, "I have been practicing medicines for 30 years and I have prescribed many things but in the long run I have learned that the best medicine for human creature is"CARE and LOVE".
Someone asked him, if it doesn't work? He smiled and answered"INCREASE THE DOSE"
Nifemi donald
Guest
Re: Funny Joke: CARE and LOVE, Best Medicine For Human
Jun 16, 2012, 10:38 AM
Wise talk.
Nifemi donald
Guest
Re: Funny Joke: CARE and LOVE, Best Medicine For Human
Jun 22, 2012, 01:36 AM
Makin sense.
Becky02
Warrior
Posts: 905
Re: Funny Joke: CARE and LOVE, Best Medicine For Human
Jun 22, 2012, 06:30 AM
Yes! This is a true talk.$. Am a living testimony
Nifemi donald
Guest
Re: Funny Joke: CARE and LOVE, Best Medicine For Human
Jun 27, 2012, 11:08 PM
I love what I see here.
Segun fadare
Guest
Re: Funny Joke: CARE and LOVE, Best Medicine For Human
Jul 07, 2012, 02:12 AM
This is very nice.I feel this one.
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
Re: Funny Joke: CARE and LOVE, Best Medicine For Human
Dec 31, 2013, 01:12 AM
Hmmm . This is not even a Joke but the Truth.
This makes a lot of sense.
Very great one.
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Posts: 745
Re: Funny Joke: CARE and LOVE, Best Medicine For Human
Jan 13, 2014, 01:12 AM
Hmmm..wise words from a very wise man that will have effect on wise people's lives.
