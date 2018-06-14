Jun 14, 2018, 01:23 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Celebrity News
»
Michael Word - In My Room (VIDEO)
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Michael Word - In My Room (VIDEO) (Read 980 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
View Inventory
Send Money To emezico
N
Michael Word - In My Room (VIDEO)
«
on:
Dec 27, 2011, 11:29 PM »
Amazing Nigerian R’n'B singer Michael Word released a nice music video, titled “In My Room“. This dude is bags, and i mean bags of talent. Clean video, straight up R’n'B-like that fits the song. Filmed on location in the UK. Directed by Superman. Copyright ©2011 The RMG Company.
Watch video below:
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/qbzXmauRQU8?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/qbzXmauRQU8?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0</a>
Logged
Tade olaitan
Guest
Re: Michael Word - In My Room (VIDEO)
«
Reply #1 on:
Jul 13, 2012, 07:30 PM »
That is a confirm one.Micheal word thumbs up.
Logged
Davzy folamz
Guest
Re: Michael Word - In My Room (VIDEO)
«
Reply #2 on:
Aug 07, 2012, 07:12 PM »
I've always known him for good music.he is a RnB crooner. The video itself is wonderful.he has arrived.
Logged
Glory Skales Charity
Guest
Re: Michael Word - In My Room (VIDEO)
«
Reply #3 on:
Aug 07, 2012, 07:18 PM »
IN MY ROOM IS A CLASSIC SONG.THE HOOK, THE VERSE, THE BEAT, THE BACK UP, EVERYTHING ABOUT THE SONG IS ON POINT.
Logged
Davzy folamz
Guest
Re: Michael Word - In My Room (VIDEO)
«
Reply #4 on:
Aug 14, 2012, 09:50 AM »
There are so many things to sing about other than something based on 'In my room'.The earlier our musicians start to follow the likes of 2face idibia,sound sultan,eldee d don,djinee, the better for us.
Logged
Ajadi yusuf
Guest
Re: Michael Word - In My Room (VIDEO)
«
Reply #5 on:
Aug 17, 2012, 06:54 PM »
Brilliant song.he is a legend in music gradually.if he works harder than this, he would reach greater heights.
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Celebrity News
»
Michael Word - In My Room (VIDEO)
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2