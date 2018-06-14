Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Michael Word - In My Room (VIDEO)  (Read 980 times)

emezico

Michael Word - In My Room (VIDEO)
« on: Dec 27, 2011, 11:29 PM »
Amazing Nigerian R’n'B singer Michael Word released a nice music video, titled “In My Room“. This dude is bags, and i mean bags of talent. Clean video, straight up R’n'B-like that fits the song. Filmed on location in the UK. Directed by Superman. Copyright ©2011 The RMG Company.

Watch video below:

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/qbzXmauRQU8?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/qbzXmauRQU8?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0</a>



Logged

Tade olaitan

  • Guest
Re: Michael Word - In My Room (VIDEO)
« Reply #1 on: Jul 13, 2012, 07:30 PM »
That is a confirm one.Micheal word thumbs up.
Logged

Davzy folamz

  • Guest
Re: Michael Word - In My Room (VIDEO)
« Reply #2 on: Aug 07, 2012, 07:12 PM »
I've always known him for good music.he is a RnB crooner. The video itself is wonderful.he has arrived.
Logged

Glory Skales Charity

  • Guest
Re: Michael Word - In My Room (VIDEO)
« Reply #3 on: Aug 07, 2012, 07:18 PM »
IN MY ROOM IS A CLASSIC SONG.THE HOOK, THE VERSE, THE BEAT, THE BACK UP, EVERYTHING ABOUT THE SONG IS ON POINT.
Logged

Davzy folamz

  • Guest
Re: Michael Word - In My Room (VIDEO)
« Reply #4 on: Aug 14, 2012, 09:50 AM »
There are so many things to sing about other than something based on 'In my room'.The earlier our musicians start to follow the likes of 2face idibia,sound sultan,eldee d don,djinee, the better for us.
Logged

Ajadi yusuf

  • Guest
Re: Michael Word - In My Room (VIDEO)
« Reply #5 on: Aug 17, 2012, 06:54 PM »
Brilliant song.he is a legend in music gradually.if he works harder than this, he would reach greater heights.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 