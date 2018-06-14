Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

Author Topic: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)  (Read 1894 times)

emezico

Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
« on: Dec 27, 2011, 11:41 PM »
MOTHERLAN' the official video channel, presents "Skentele Skontolo (Live @ Ife)". Excerpt from the new VCD "E Gba Mi O".

Watch video below:

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/N8wCLl35FBY?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/N8wCLl35FBY?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0</a>
Logged

Tade olaitan

  • Guest
Re: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
« Reply #1 on: Jul 13, 2012, 07:25 PM »
I love gele also...
Logged

Davzy folamz

  • Guest
Re: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
« Reply #2 on: Aug 07, 2012, 07:19 PM »
Lagbaja is fast becoming a legend in Nigeria with his plenty of beautiful songs, that keep us rocking on the dancefloor.I just wish i could see his face.   
Logged

Tina lawrence

Re: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
« Reply #3 on: Aug 07, 2012, 09:22 PM »
the man is great on stage.his energy is massive.always doing great stuffs with his music.you are the best lagbaja.
Logged

Davzy folamz

  • Guest
Re: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
« Reply #4 on: Aug 14, 2012, 09:44 AM »
I wonder why he's been quiet lately.without his music in a year,the year is somewhat dry.i hope he is working on something real fast.
Logged

Omolewa akinyemi benson

  • Guest
Re: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
« Reply #5 on: Aug 17, 2012, 07:01 PM »
The man is epitome of lovely yoruba songs.i can say categorically that mostly Yorubas in this country will like his style of music.
Logged

Ajadi yusuf

  • Guest
Re: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
« Reply #6 on: Aug 19, 2012, 08:38 PM »
i like the fact that lagbaja's videos are always hillarious.he adds comedy to his videos..good one mr lagbaja.
Logged

Motivational Tunrayo

  • Guest
Re: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
« Reply #7 on: Aug 21, 2012, 02:08 PM »
brilliant music to be heard from peeps in the south.lagbaja is a king in music.we love him for that.
Logged

Tade olaitan

  • Guest
Re: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
« Reply #8 on: Aug 22, 2012, 11:13 AM »
i do not so much like his music but i love his music videos.i would love to know who the director is.
Logged

Samo gideon

  • Guest
Re: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
« Reply #9 on: Aug 22, 2012, 12:41 PM »
brilliant performance from the great lagbaja himself.ile ife is the best place for the great lagbaja to perform.
Logged
Pages: [1] 2   Go Up
Tags:
 