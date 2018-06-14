Jun 14, 2018, 01:22 AM
The InfoStride Forum
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
Celebrity News
Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
Topic: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO) (Read 1894 times)
emezico
Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
Dec 27, 2011, 11:41 PM
MOTHERLAN' the official video channel, presents "Skentele Skontolo (Live @ Ife)". Excerpt from the new VCD "E Gba Mi O".
Watch video below:
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/N8wCLl35FBY?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/N8wCLl35FBY?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0</a>
Tade olaitan
Re: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
Jul 13, 2012, 07:25 PM
I love gele also...
Davzy folamz
Re: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
Aug 07, 2012, 07:19 PM
Lagbaja is fast becoming a legend in Nigeria with his plenty of beautiful songs, that keep us rocking on the dancefloor.I just wish i could see his face.
Tina lawrence
Re: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
Aug 07, 2012, 09:22 PM
the man is great on stage.his energy is massive.always doing great stuffs with his music.you are the best lagbaja.
Davzy folamz
Re: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
Aug 14, 2012, 09:44 AM
I wonder why he's been quiet lately.without his music in a year,the year is somewhat dry.i hope he is working on something real fast.
Omolewa akinyemi benson
Re: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
Aug 17, 2012, 07:01 PM
The man is epitome of lovely yoruba songs.i can say categorically that mostly Yorubas in this country will like his style of music.
Ajadi yusuf
Re: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
Aug 19, 2012, 08:38 PM
i like the fact that lagbaja's videos are always hillarious.he adds comedy to his videos..good one mr lagbaja.
Motivational Tunrayo
Re: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
Aug 21, 2012, 02:08 PM
brilliant music to be heard from peeps in the south.lagbaja is a king in music.we love him for that.
Tade olaitan
Re: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
Aug 22, 2012, 11:13 AM
i do not so much like his music but i love his music videos.i would love to know who the director is.
Samo gideon
Re: Lágbájá - Skentele Skontolo Live Performance @ Ife (VIDEO)
Aug 22, 2012, 12:41 PM
brilliant performance from the great lagbaja himself.ile ife is the best place for the great lagbaja to perform.
