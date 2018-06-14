Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kelly Handsome Involved In An Auto Accident (PHOTOS)  (Read 1582 times)

emezico

Kelly Handsome Involved In An Auto Accident (PHOTOS)
« on: Dec 27, 2011, 11:53 PM »
[float=left][/float] Kelechi Ogbona Orji, who is well known as Kelly Handsome, was involved in a bad auto accident on December 24.

The accident occurred, as we learnt, while the maga don pay crooner was on his way to his home state, Imo State, with his crew members. They were later rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No serious casualty was recorded in the auto crash, as Kelly Handsome and his crew men only had minor bruises on their bodies.

In the spirit of the season of Christmas, the rapper Kelly Handsome had beef with, to the extent of both artiste doing diss tracks for each other, MI, has sent a get well soon message to his one time rival.

MI took to his twitter account and tweeted “apparently, Kelly Handsome was involved in a car accident. I wish you [a] speedy recovery and hope none was seriously injured.”

In a response to this tweet, Kelly Handsome responded this way, “apparently I am alive. Thanks.”

Kelly Handsome and his crew members are presently responding to treatment.





Jaguda
Logged

Tade olaitan

  • Guest
Re: Kelly Handsome Involved In An Auto Accident (PHOTOS)
« Reply #1 on: Jul 13, 2012, 07:20 PM »
Get well soon my controversial brother.
Logged

Nifemi Donald

Re: Kelly Handsome Involved In An Auto Accident (PHOTOS)
« Reply #2 on: Oct 04, 2012, 10:25 AM »
Kelly handsome get well soon o.Celebrity Accidents is not something we pray to see happen again
Logged

Tina lawrence

Re: Kelly Handsome Involved In An Auto Accident (PHOTOS)
« Reply #3 on: Oct 04, 2012, 09:05 PM »
This is an old news.It has happened a long time ago
Logged

Folami David

Re: Kelly Handsome Involved In An Auto Accident (PHOTOS)
« Reply #4 on: Oct 14, 2012, 03:19 PM »
Quote from: Tina lawrence on Oct 04, 2012, 09:05 PM
This is an old news.It has happened a long time ago
Yes you are very correct.He is now able to do tatoos
Logged

Tina lawrence

Re: Kelly Handsome Involved In An Auto Accident (PHOTOS)
« Reply #5 on: Oct 14, 2012, 03:25 PM »
Nawa for him o.So that is the next thing to do
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 