Jun 14, 2018, 12:50 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: Tip To Reduce Weight
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Funny Joke: Tip To Reduce Weight (Read 845 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
View Inventory
Send Money To emezico
N
Funny Joke: Tip To Reduce Weight
«
on:
Jan 03, 2012, 11:28 PM »
Logged
Samo gideon
Guest
Re: Funny Joke: Tip To Reduce Weight
«
Reply #1 on:
Jun 28, 2012, 12:16 AM »
Tnxs for the info.
Logged
Samo gideon
Guest
Re: Funny Joke: Tip To Reduce Weight
«
Reply #2 on:
Jun 28, 2012, 12:23 AM »
nyc one.
Logged
Becky02
Warrior
Posts: 905
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Becky02
N
Re: Funny Joke: Tip To Reduce Weight
«
Reply #3 on:
Jun 28, 2012, 04:13 PM »
Tnx
Logged
Nifemi donald
Guest
Re: Funny Joke: Tip To Reduce Weight
«
Reply #4 on:
Jul 04, 2012, 01:18 AM »
Hillarious.
Logged
Nifemi donald
Guest
Re: Funny Joke: Tip To Reduce Weight
«
Reply #5 on:
Jul 07, 2012, 01:26 AM »
That's the best way trully.
Logged
Omolewa akinyemi benson
Guest
Re: Funny Joke: Tip To Reduce Weight
«
Reply #6 on:
Jul 07, 2012, 01:32 AM »
hahahahahaha i like this.
Logged
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
View Inventory
Send Money To femifemzy3
N
Re: Funny Joke: Tip To Reduce Weight
«
Reply #7 on:
Dec 31, 2013, 01:55 AM »
Reduction of Weight is so rampant now so I hope they all read this one very soon so as to change their ways. Their hillarious ways.
Logged
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Posts: 745
N
View Inventory
Send Money To EbukaOkafor14
N
Re: Funny Joke: Tip To Reduce Weight
«
Reply #8 on:
Jan 14, 2014, 12:07 AM »
Okay now we've learnt from this one even if it's not a joke.
LMAO
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: Tip To Reduce Weight
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2