<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/K6JcmhXhymY?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/K6JcmhXhymY?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0</a>

Nigerian Blind musician, Cobhams Asuqu, who uses sound to see, interviewed by CNN.You would think that after all the contribution Cobhams has made to the Nigerian Music Industry, he would have slowed down, but that is not the case. After watching the video below, you will conclude that Cobhams still has a lot within to offer. He is truly blessed with true talent and a unique drive for the art of music. Some of the songs he semi performed in this episode of Africa Voices will touch your soul.Watch video below to see more: