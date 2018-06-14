<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/1_bq1F9hV8g?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/1_bq1F9hV8g?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0</a>

Here is the video to Brymo’s Ara. This track is an all around solid track as many of you already know. The beat, melody and delivery go together perfectly. Now this video definitely enhances the song; quality video.Brymo is definitely one artist to watch out for 2012. Many of us are expecting him to drop his debut album and anticipate nothing but quality and strong music which is what he has delivered thus far.Watch the video and drop your thoughts in the comment section:Notjustok