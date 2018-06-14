DescriptionStudy Abroad UK is an organization based in England providing many study programs and opportunities within the UK. You deal direct with the orginasation in England so their fees are low and its like the organization gives "everyone a grant." It offers probably the cheapest UK study programs in the world.There are many programs on offer and all students receive free fully escorted excursions to tourist attractions in England, free UK mobile/cell phone, free transfers to/from the airport, free local travel pass, full board host family accommodation, pre-departure materials, welcome pack, services of a coordinator and much much more.Dealing direct with the UK means you don't pay the high cost other programmes charge. You can talk/email us in England, apply online, get your host family and education placement details direct. No fuss application forms and all levels of student are welcome.The organization accept applications from students aged 13+.Email for a fast and friendly service.HighlightsGuaranteed acceptance, guaranteed education placement, fast and friendly service.Degree LevelBachelors Degree (Undergraduate)Minimum EducationHigh SchoolType of ProgramsHigh School Study AbroadCultural ExplorationLanguagesEnglishSubject AreasEnglishEnglish As A Second LanguageCost in US$:7,999/5,250/675Program Fees Include:- Full Board host family accommodation (breakfast, packed lunch and dinner)- Enrollment in a British school- Local travel pass- One full day excursion per month to places of interest including entrance fees- One half day or evening activity per month- UK mobile phone with UK sim card- Services of a local student coordinator- Complimentary escorted transfers to/ from a regional airport- Welcome orientation- Arrival pack- 24 hour emergency assistanceExperience RequirednoThis Program is open toAmerican, Australian, Canadian, European,and Worldwide Participants.Typical Living ArrangementsHome-staysOtherParticipants TravelIndependentlyTypically Participants WorkIndependentlyApplication Process InvolvesLetters of ReferenceOtherPhone/Video InterviewWritten ApplicationTypically The Application Process Time is4 weeksStudy Abroad UK's Mission StatementStudy Abroad United Kingdom is committed to providing exchange students in the United Kingdom with a high standard of service. Study Abroad United Kingdom aims to adhere to a strict and rigorous code of conduct. To provide safe and comfortable host family accommodation in the United Kingdom by carefully selecting and screening host families. To work closely with exchange students who study in the United Kingdom, providing students in the United Kingdom with help and support whenever needed. To enable exchange students to experience life with a British family. To encourage the personal development and life skills of students in the United Kingdom by raising cultural awareness. To maintain close links, and share good practise, with parents and partner organisations overseas who send students to study in the United Kingdom. To offer a professional, coordinated and collaborative service, which is friendly, efficient and responsive to the needs of exchange students in the United Kingdom.Year Founded1990LocationEngland: Abingdon, Ardingly, Ascot and 94 other citiesTermFall, Spring, Summer, Winter, Trimester, Academic Year, Throughout the yearProgram Duration3-6 months (includes high school academic semester abroad), 7-12 months (includes high school academic year abroad)DatesOngoing dates