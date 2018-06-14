Description
Study Abroad UK is an organization based in England providing many study programs and opportunities within the UK. You deal direct with the orginasation in England so their fees are low and its like the organization gives "everyone a grant." It offers probably the cheapest UK study programs in the world.
There are many programs on offer and all students receive free fully escorted excursions to tourist attractions in England, free UK mobile/cell phone, free transfers to/from the airport, free local travel pass, full board host family accommodation, pre-departure materials, welcome pack, services of a coordinator and much much more.
Dealing direct with the UK means you don't pay the high cost other programmes charge. You can talk/email us in England, apply online, get your host family and education placement details direct. No fuss application forms and all levels of student are welcome.
The organization accept applications from students aged 13+.
Email for a fast and friendly service.
Highlights
Guaranteed acceptance, guaranteed education placement, fast and friendly service.
Degree Level
Bachelors Degree (Undergraduate)
Minimum Education
High School
Type of Programs
High School Study Abroad
Cultural Exploration
Languages
English
Subject Areas
English
English As A Second Language
Cost in US$:
7,999/5,250/675
Program Fees Include:
- Full Board host family accommodation (breakfast, packed lunch and dinner)
- Enrollment in a British school
- Local travel pass
- One full day excursion per month to places of interest including entrance fees
- One half day or evening activity per month
- UK mobile phone with UK sim card
- Services of a local student coordinator
- Complimentary escorted transfers to/ from a regional airport
- Welcome orientation
- Arrival pack
- 24 hour emergency assistance
Experience Required
no
This Program is open to
American, Australian, Canadian, European, South African
and Worldwide Participants.
Typical Living Arrangements
Home-stays
Other
Participants Travel
Independently
Typically Participants Work
Independently
Application Process Involves
Letters of Reference
Other
Phone/Video Interview
Written Application
Typically The Application Process Time is
4 weeks
Study Abroad UK's Mission Statement
Study Abroad United Kingdom is committed to providing exchange students in the United Kingdom with a high standard of service. Study Abroad United Kingdom aims to adhere to a strict and rigorous code of conduct. To provide safe and comfortable host family accommodation in the United Kingdom by carefully selecting and screening host families. To work closely with exchange students who study in the United Kingdom, providing students in the United Kingdom with help and support whenever needed. To enable exchange students to experience life with a British family. To encourage the personal development and life skills of students in the United Kingdom by raising cultural awareness. To maintain close links, and share good practise, with parents and partner organisations overseas who send students to study in the United Kingdom. To offer a professional, coordinated and collaborative service, which is friendly, efficient and responsive to the needs of exchange students in the United Kingdom.
Year Founded
1990
Location
England: Abingdon, Ardingly, Ascot and 94 other cities
Term
Fall, Spring, Summer, Winter, Trimester, Academic Year, Throughout the year
Program Duration
3-6 months (includes high school academic semester abroad), 7-12 months (includes high school academic year abroad)
Dates
Ongoing dates