Applying for a Master's Degree ProgrammeApplication period opens from 1 December 2011 and ends on 31 January, 15 February or 15 March 2012 depending on the programme at 16.15 (GMT +2). The programmes commence in August-September 2012.Applications for the Master's degree programmes with one of the above mentioned deadlines are to be submitted to University Admissions Finland (UAF).31 January 2012Master's Degree Programme in Bioinformatics, M.Sc.Master's Degree Programme in Software Development, M.Sc.15 February 2012Master's Programme in Peace, Mediation and Conflicht Research M. Sc. (Admin) or M.Soc.Sc. or MA or MA (Psych)Master's Degree Programme in Comparative Social Policy and Welfare, M.Soc.Sc.15 March 2012Master's Degree Programme in Human-Technology Interaction, M.Sc.ERASMUS Mundus Masters Course MARIHEApplication period for the MARIHE programme starts 1 October 2011 and ends on 20 December 2011. Applications for the programme are handled by the coordinating university Danube University Krems, Austria.Master's Degree Programme in Research and Innovation in Higher Education (MARIHE), M. Sc. (Admin) - ERASMUS Mundus Masters Course