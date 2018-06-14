Jun 14, 2018, 01:29 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
International Admissions
»
Accomodation and Living for full time studies at Metropolia UAS
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Accomodation and Living for full time studies at Metropolia UAS (Read 651 times)
horizon_skb
Freelancer
Posts: 436
N
View Inventory
Send Money To horizon_skb
N
Accomodation and Living for full time studies at Metropolia UAS
«
on:
Jan 04, 2012, 01:19 PM »
Accomodation and Living
HOAS
Most the students who come to study at Metropolia live in the housing foundation HOAS’s apartments. HOAS rents accomodation for anyone undertaking full-time studies in a secondary level educational institution or university. Part of HOAS’s accommodation is reserved for international exchange students and researchers.
Hoas properties are divided into campus areas for different schools. Each campus area has several options for families, friends, and students applying alone. HOAS offers the housign according the student’s university campus area or within good traffic connections to the university.
You may apply by submitting an application at HOAS
http://www.hoas.fi/www/hoaswww.nsf/sp?open&cid=applying
Other housing possibilities
The City of Helsinki Real Estate Department:-
City of Helsinki
VVO:-
VVO - In English
SATO:-
Homes in St.Petersburg - SATO
Tarveasunnot Oy:-
http://www.tarveasunnot.fi
Source:-
Accommodation and Living - Study guide - Helsinki Metropolia University of Applied Sciences
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
International Admissions
»
Accomodation and Living for full time studies at Metropolia UAS
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2