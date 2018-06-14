Application Criteria in Degree Programme in Business Information Technology:-
Haaga Helia, Helsinki Finland:-
Applying for studies that begin in August 2012
Student intake: 35
Online application form: www.admissions.fi
The application period is from 9 January to 14 February 2012. Online application closes at 4.15 pm Finnish time (+2 hrs GMT) on 14 February 2012
Invitation letters are posted on 19 March 2012
The entrance examination will be held on Friday 27 April 2012
Application results will be sent by post by 17 July 2012 at the latest
The studies begin in August 2012
Applying for studies that begin in January 2013
Student intake: 35
Online application form: www.admissions.fi
The application period is from 3 to 14 September 2012.
Online application closes at 4.15 pm Finnish time (+2 hrs GMT) on 14 September 2012.
Invitation letters are posted on 4 October 2012
The entrance examination will be held on Wednesday 24 October 2012
Application results will be sent by post 27 November 2012 at the latest
The studies begin in January 2013
Entrance examination
The entrance examination for studies starting in August 2012 will be held on Friday 27 April 2012 in Helsinki Pasila at 12.00 – 15.00. The entrance examination for studies starting in January 2013 will be held on 24 October 2012 in Helsinki Pasila at 12.00 - 15.00.
All eligible applicants are invited to the entrance examination. Note that it is NOT possible to take the exam abroad. So the students from Africa, Asia or other continents should make necessary travel arrangements to Finland for participating the entrance examination.
The examination consists of testing the applicant's logical reasoning skills, motivation and answering questions based on an article, which is handed out in the examination. The lowest accepted score in the entrance examination is 30/100.
Examination points
Article 30 points
Logical reasoning skills 50 points
Motivation 20 points
Total 100 points
Co-operation in the entrance examination in spring and autumn with other UAS/degree programmes
Applicant who has applied to 1-4 degree programmes that are included in the same field of study and accept each other's results will be invited only to one entrance examination, the result will be accepted in all the co-operating degree programmes that the applicant has applied to. Please note, that only the highest option within the same examination group can invite you to the entrance examination. HAAGA-HELIA's DP in Business Information Technology co-operating with following UAS/degree programmes:
Kemi-Tornio UAS: DP in Business Information Technology,
Lahti UAS: DP in Business Information Technology,
Laurea UAS: DP in Business Information Technology and
Oulu UAS: DP in Business Information Technology.
Note
HAAGA-HELIA does use discretionary admissions.
Further information
For further information please contact:
HAAGA-HELIA University of Applied Sciences
Admissions office
Ratapihantie 13
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Tel. +358 (0)400 230409 9am - 3pm Finnish time (+2 hrs GMT)
Email: admissions(at)haaga-helia.fi
Tehdyt toimenpiteet