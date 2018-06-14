Admission to IU is selective, and we review each application for its individual merits and qualities. In particular, we consider factors that emphasize academic performance and preparation, the strength and quality of the high school curriculum, recent grade trends, class rank, and results of the SAT or ACT.
Our admission standards for U.S. public and private high school students are listed below and should help you assess your credentials for admission. In general, we encourage you to apply to IU if you have been taking four to five academic classes each year and have earned above-average grades in those classes. If we decide you aren’t ready for IU’s academic challenges yet, you will be given options to consider, including the possibility of transferring to IU in the future.
If applicable, be sure to review the additional admission standards for homeschooled students.
High School Graduation
You must earn a diploma from an accredited high school (or have a General Equivalency Diploma) to be eligible for admission. Students who are homeschooled or attend an alternative school should submit credentials that demonstrate equivalent levels of achievement and ability.
Academic Preparation
Applicants should complete at least 34 credits (or semesters) of college-preparatory courses, advanced placement courses, and/or college courses in high school, including:
8 credits (semesters) of English, such as literature, grammar, composition, and journalism
7 credits (semesters) of mathematics, including 4 credits of algebra and 2 credits of geometry (or an equivalent 6 credits of integrated algebra and geometry) and 1 credit of pre-calculus, trigonometry, or calculus.
6 credits (semesters) of social sciences, including 2 credits of U.S. history; 2 credits of world history/civilization/geography; and 2 additional credits in government, economics, sociology, history, or similar topics
6 credits (semesters) of sciences, including at least 4 credits of laboratory sciences—biology, chemistry, or physics
4 credits (semesters) of world languages
3 or more credits (semesters) of additional college-preparatory courses. Additional mathematics credits are recommended for students intending to pursue a science degree and additional world language credits are recommended for all students.
If your high school does not offer the courses needed to meet one or more of these course requirements, then alternative college-preparatory courses may be substituted for the courses that are not available.
Indiana residents must be on track to complete a Core 40 curriculum, a Core 40 Academic Honors curriculum, or the equivalent to be considered for admission.
Grades in Academic Classes
Preference will be given to applicants who have a grade point average of B or better (3.0 or higher on a 4.0-point scale) in their college-preparatory courses.
Class Rank
Preference will be given to Indiana residents who are in the top 40 percent of their graduating classes and to nonresidents who are in the top 30 percent of their graduating classes.
Standardized Test Scores
IU requires scores from either the SAT or the ACT. Preference will be given to Indiana residents who score above the state average and to nonresidents who score above the national average.
IU Bloomington’s SAT code is 1324 and our ACT code is 1210. For students entering fall 2012, if you submit more than one set of scores, we’ll consider the highest critical reading and math component scores for the SAT. For the ACT, we'll combine the highest scores for each subtest from different exams for a new ACT composite. In fall 2011, the middle 50 percent range of SAT scores for admitted freshman was 1110–1290, and the middle 50 percent range of ACT scores was 25–30.
Applicants who are at least twenty-one years old or have been out of high school for three or more years may be considered for admission without standardized SAT and/or ACT test scores.
Other Factors
Essays, extracurricular activities, letters of recommendation, community service, and work experience as well as dual-credit, Advanced Placement (AP), International Baccalaureate (IB), and/or Advance College Project (ACP) courses may be considered as evidence of academic motivation and maturity. An admission decision may take into account the known strengths and weaknesses of an applicant’s college preparation program, the trend of an applicant’s grades in college-preparatory courses, and the applicant’s potential contribution to a diverse educational environment.
For Application Process follow the following links: Apply Now: Future Freshmen: How to Apply: Office of Admissions: Indiana University Bloomington