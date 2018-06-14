[float=left][/float] Some newspapers were agog with the recent marriage of Chinedu Ikedieze, aka, Aki but that news is already becoming stale. The most current gist now is that Osite Iheme, aka, Paw Paw, like his friend Aki has equally found love or so it seems.The reported romance however did not reveal the identity of the lucky lady but Paw-Paw was quoted to have admitted being in a serious relationship.Paw-Paw who was recently honoured by the Federal Government with a national honour has a knack for following closely the foot-steps of his screen ‘twin-brother’ Aki who was the first amongst the duo to receive a national honour and also the first to find love.The duo are reputed for their mischievour roles in movies and they are said to have acted in over 80 movies. Osita, Paw-Paw Iheme and Chinedu Aki Ikedieze are said to be doing very well materially.Paw-Paw who was recently honoured by the Federal Government with a national honour has a knack for following closely the foot-steps of his screen ‘twin-brother’ Aki who was the first amongst the duo to receive a national honour and also the first to find love.The duo are reputed for their mischievour roles in movies and they are said to have acted in over 80 movies. Osita, Paw-Paw Iheme and Chinedu Aki Ikedieze are said to be doing very well materially.Vanguard