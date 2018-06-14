Jun 14, 2018, 01:25 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Celebrity News
»
President Obama Plays American Football Shirtless In Hawaii (PHOTOS)
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: President Obama Plays American Football Shirtless In Hawaii (PHOTOS) (Read 1692 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
View Inventory
Send Money To emezico
N
President Obama Plays American Football Shirtless In Hawaii (PHOTOS)
«
on:
Jan 08, 2012, 02:26 PM »
President Barack Obama recently spent a 10-day Hawaiian holiday vacation with his first family. But before their vacation was over, Obama was spotted on the beach, shirtless may I add, playing a little football with the fellas from his team.
Obama, who’s pretty ripped for a 50-year-old, makes some shockingly athletic plays…diving for catches, tossing up some Hail Marys, and juking people all over the place.
Obama returned to the White House Tuesday and he’s now preparing for his re-election campaign.
Check out picture of beach football below:
Logged
AY
Guest
Re: President Obama Plays American Football Shirtless In Hawaii (PHOTOS)
«
Reply #1 on:
Jan 10, 2012, 10:22 AM »
Humility displayed by world's No 1 citizen!
Logged
Samo gideon
Guest
Re: President Obama Plays American Football Shirtless In Hawaii (PHOTOS)
«
Reply #2 on:
Jun 04, 2012, 07:46 AM »
You're doing the right thing obama.Exercise is good.
Get on with it.
Logged
Tade olaitan
Guest
Re: President Obama Plays American Football Shirtless In Hawaii (PHOTOS)
«
Reply #3 on:
Jun 21, 2012, 04:18 PM »
Humility at its peak.
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Celebrity News
»
President Obama Plays American Football Shirtless In Hawaii (PHOTOS)
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2