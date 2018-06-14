President Barack Obama recently spent a 10-day Hawaiian holiday vacation with his first family. But before their vacation was over, Obama was spotted on the beach, shirtless may I add, playing a little football with the fellas from his team.Obama, who’s pretty ripped for a 50-year-old, makes some shockingly athletic plays…diving for catches, tossing up some Hail Marys, and juking people all over the place.Obama returned to the White House Tuesday and he’s now preparing for his re-election campaign.Check out picture of beach football below: