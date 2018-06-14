Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: President Obama Plays American Football Shirtless In Hawaii (PHOTOS)  (Read 1692 times)

emezico

President Obama Plays American Football Shirtless In Hawaii (PHOTOS)
« on: Jan 08, 2012, 02:26 PM »
President Barack Obama recently spent a 10-day Hawaiian holiday vacation with his first family. But before their vacation was over, Obama was spotted on the beach, shirtless may I add, playing a little football with the fellas from his team.

Obama, who’s pretty ripped for a 50-year-old, makes some shockingly athletic plays…diving for catches, tossing up some Hail Marys, and juking people all over the place.

Obama returned to the White House Tuesday and he’s now preparing for his re-election campaign.

Check out picture of beach football below:


























AY

  • Guest
Re: President Obama Plays American Football Shirtless In Hawaii (PHOTOS)
« Reply #1 on: Jan 10, 2012, 10:22 AM »
Humility displayed by world's No 1 citizen!
Samo gideon

  • Guest
Re: President Obama Plays American Football Shirtless In Hawaii (PHOTOS)
« Reply #2 on: Jun 04, 2012, 07:46 AM »
You're doing the right thing obama.Exercise is good.

Get on with it.
Tade olaitan

  • Guest
Re: President Obama Plays American Football Shirtless In Hawaii (PHOTOS)
« Reply #3 on: Jun 21, 2012, 04:18 PM »
Humility at its peak.
