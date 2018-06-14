Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

harrisonboge

Five Funny Food for Thought...
« on: Jan 09, 2012, 11:43 AM »
1.A successful man is one who makes more money than his wife can spend.

2.What is the thinnest book in the world? Ans:What Men Know About Women.

3.If I could rearrange the alphabet, I'd put U and I together.

4.Why was the leper caught speeding?Because He couldn't take his foot of the accelerator.

5.Any woman that thinks the way to a man's heart is through his stomach is aiming just a little too high.
emezico

Re: Five Funny Food for Thought...
« Reply #1 on: Jan 11, 2012, 08:56 PM »
The No.1 interests me :D
harrisonboge

Re: Five Funny Food for Thought...
« Reply #2 on: Jan 12, 2012, 09:14 AM »
Quote from: emezico on Jan 11, 2012, 08:56 PM
The No.1 interests me :D

The same here.I was really touched by that quote when i say it at first and that was why i diecided to share it here also.Cheers!
Nifemi donald

Re: Five Funny Food for Thought...
« Reply #3 on: Jun 30, 2012, 11:25 AM »
I like this very one.
Samo gideon

Re: Five Funny Food for Thought...
« Reply #4 on: Jun 30, 2012, 11:48 AM »
lovely one.
harrisonboge

Re: Five Funny Food for Thought...
« Reply #5 on: Jul 01, 2012, 04:59 PM »
Jafar Anka

Re: Five Funny Food for Thought...
« Reply #6 on: Jul 01, 2012, 05:49 PM »
this a wise distention
Folami David

Re: Five Funny Food for Thought...
« Reply #7 on: Sep 28, 2012, 09:26 PM »
Thank od you stopped by five.
I would have been mistaken for a mad man cos of my laugh if you didn't
Sunexx360

Re: Five Funny Food for Thought...
« Reply #8 on: Sep 28, 2012, 11:46 PM »
This is amazing
Nifemi Donald

Re: Five Funny Food for Thought...
« Reply #9 on: Sep 29, 2012, 01:01 AM »
i laugh crazily to this
