1.A successful man is one who makes more money than his wife can spend.



2.What is the thinnest book in the world? Ans:What Men Know About Women.



3.If I could rearrange the alphabet, I'd put U and I together.



4.Why was the leper caught speeding?Because He couldn't take his foot of the accelerator.



5.Any woman that thinks the way to a man's heart is through his stomach is aiming just a little too high.