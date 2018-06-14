Jun 14, 2018, 12:37 AM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Five Funny Food for Thought...
Author
Topic: Five Funny Food for Thought... (Read 1725 times)
harrisonboge
Freelancer
Posts: 385
N
N
Five Funny Food for Thought...
«
on:
Jan 09, 2012, 11:43 AM
1.A successful man is one who makes more money than his wife can spend.
2.What is the thinnest book in the world? Ans:What Men Know About Women.
3.If I could rearrange the alphabet, I'd put U and I together.
4.Why was the leper caught speeding?Because He couldn't take his foot of the accelerator.
5.Any woman that thinks the way to a man's heart is through his stomach is aiming just a little too high.
Logged
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
N
Re: Five Funny Food for Thought...
«
Reply #1 on:
Jan 11, 2012, 08:56 PM
The No.1 interests me
Logged
harrisonboge
Freelancer
Posts: 385
N
N
Re: Five Funny Food for Thought...
«
Reply #2 on:
Jan 12, 2012, 09:14 AM
Quote from: emezico on Jan 11, 2012, 08:56 PM
The No.1 interests me
The same here.I was really touched by that quote when i say it at first and that was why i diecided to share it here also.Cheers!
Logged
Nifemi donald
Guest
Re: Five Funny Food for Thought...
«
Reply #3 on:
Jun 30, 2012, 11:25 AM
I like this very one.
Logged
Samo gideon
Guest
Re: Five Funny Food for Thought...
«
Reply #4 on:
Jun 30, 2012, 11:48 AM
lovely one.
Logged
harrisonboge
Freelancer
Posts: 385
N
N
Re: Five Funny Food for Thought...
«
Reply #5 on:
Jul 01, 2012, 04:59 PM
Quote from: Samo gideon on Jun 30, 2012, 11:48 AM
lovely one.
Thanks...
Logged
Jafar Anka
Warrior
Posts: 380
N
N
Re: Five Funny Food for Thought...
«
Reply #6 on:
Jul 01, 2012, 05:49 PM
this a wise distention
Logged
Folami David
Commando
Posts: 14923
N
N
Re: Five Funny Food for Thought...
«
Reply #7 on:
Sep 28, 2012, 09:26 PM
Thank od you stopped by five.
I would have been mistaken for a mad man cos of my laugh if you didn't
Logged
Sunexx360
Commando
Posts: 1592
N
N
Re: Five Funny Food for Thought...
«
Reply #8 on:
Sep 28, 2012, 11:46 PM
This is amazing
Logged
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Posts: 4414
N
N
Re: Five Funny Food for Thought...
«
Reply #9 on:
Sep 29, 2012, 01:01 AM
i laugh crazily to this
Logged
