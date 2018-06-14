Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Question To Okonjo-Iweala  (Read 892 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: Question To Okonjo-Iweala
« on: Jan 10, 2012, 10:57 PM »
Question: Are you a witch for the IMF?
Answer: No am a bitch for the IMF?
lol....
Logged

Samo gideon

  • Guest
Re: Funny Joke: Question To Okonjo-Iweala
« Reply #1 on: Jul 07, 2012, 02:12 AM »
The woman talks too much.
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Question To Okonjo-Iweala
« Reply #2 on: Dec 31, 2013, 01:18 AM »

I sEe a certain level of Rhyming here.
The rhyming skillz of whoever answered this is definately on point.
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: Question To Okonjo-Iweala
« Reply #3 on: Jan 13, 2014, 01:00 AM »
Okay what's this one all about? Not feeling it at all. Definately can be better than this. On to the next ..
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 