The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: Question To Okonjo-Iweala
Go Down
Author
Topic: Funny Joke: Question To Okonjo-Iweala (Read 892 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Funny Joke: Question To Okonjo-Iweala
«
on:
Jan 10, 2012, 10:57 PM »
Question: Are you a witch for the IMF?
Answer: No am a bitch for the IMF?
lol....
Samo gideon
Guest
Re: Funny Joke: Question To Okonjo-Iweala
«
Reply #1 on:
Jul 07, 2012, 02:12 AM »
The woman talks too much.
Logged
femifemzy3
Commando
Re: Funny Joke: Question To Okonjo-Iweala
«
Reply #2 on:
Dec 31, 2013, 01:18 AM »
I sEe a certain level of Rhyming here.
The rhyming skillz of whoever answered this is definately on point.
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Re: Funny Joke: Question To Okonjo-Iweala
«
Reply #3 on:
Jan 13, 2014, 01:00 AM »
Okay what's this one all about? Not feeling it at all. Definately can be better than this. On to the next ..
