The University of Jyväskylä is pleased to welcome you to our 9th intensive Summer School in Human Sciences in May-June 2012. The Jyväskylä Summer School in Human Sciences comprises 11 interdisciplinary courses for students interested in e.g. art and culture studies, education, communication, psychology, philosophy and sport sciences or related fields.
Degree students of the University of Jyväskylä as well as students from our partner universities all over the world are invited to apply to the Summer School. Participants are welcome to take the full summer school programme (one course per week) or parts of it. The University of Jyväskylä does not charge tuition for the courses.
COURSES:
21 - 25 May 2012
Organization and Role of Sport in the EU and its Member States (Sport Sciences)
Finnish Language and Culture (Language and Culture Studies)
Responsible Leadership with Ethics of Care and Caring (Education)
28 May - 1 June 2012
International Perspectives on Health Literacy (Health Sciences)
Music and Encountering a Foreign Culture (Music and Education)
Working Models in Domestic Violence Counseling (Psychology)
4 June - 8 June 2012
Muslim Identity in Modern Europe (Arts)
Psychology of Sport and Exercise Injuries (Sport Sciences)
Social Sciences and Global Responsibility (Social Sciences and Philosophy)
11 - 15 June 2012
Global Education and World Religions (Intercultural Education)
Basics of Argumentation and Rhetorics (Philosophy)
Course descriptions: Courses and schedule — Jyväskylän yliopisto - University of Jyväskylä
Applications should be submitted online: Apply to Summer School in Human Sciences — Jyväskylän yliopisto - University of Jyväskylä
Deadline: 10 February 2012.
Teaching staff:
The teaching staff of the Summer School consists of professors, researchers and experts from the University of Jyväskylä and from partner universities.
Further information:
International Office
University of Jyväskylä
E-mail: hsss@jyu.fi<mailto:hsss@jyu.fi>
Tel. +358 50 376 1206Summer School in Human Sciences — Jyväskylän yliopisto - University of Jyväskylä