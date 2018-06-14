30 July-26 August 2012
The International Summer School offers courses taught by local experts in the fields of culture and society. The courses draw together expertise in various academic fields offering a multi-dimensional representation of several issues facing Finnish society.
The courses of the International Summer School are aimed at university students and graduates as well as international scholars and experts of various backgrounds, whether they are planning a short study visit or intend to live in Finland. The programme offers an excellent introduction to the Finnish language, culture and way of life.
The programme is designed to be flexible giving students the opportunity to choose among four courses and six modules including Finnish language course. The language of instruction of all the courses is English and the teaching in Summer School is subject to a fee.
Teaching will be intensive during the daytime but there will also be versatile and attaractive Social Programme during evenings and weekends.
Location:
The city of Turku, on the south-west coast of Finland, offers a beautiful environment for the International Summer School. Turku is one of the leading cultural centres in Finland and the local traditions in education and research go back 700 years. The unique Turku Archipelago with over 20,000 islands lies just outside the city and is easily accessible for day trips and excursions.
We are looking forward to welcoming university students, graduates, international scholars and experts to Turku!
The next application round for the Summer School 2012 starts in March. Fees and courses for 2012 will be updated soon in university website.
Further information:
E-mail: summerschool[at]utu.fi
Coordinator:
Ms Liisa Aho
Source: University of Turku