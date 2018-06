Deadline: 1 February 2012.Open to: 550 students from nearly 100 countries with proficiency in English.Scholarship: Covers travel costs, accommodation, extra course fees, pocket money.Course starts: 23 June - 3 August 2012.The International Summer School (ISS) is part of the University of Oslo, in Norway. ISS offers intensive Master’s and Bachelor’s courses over six weeks. They welcome more than 550 students from nearly 100 countries from late June to early August.The ISS is a learning community of diverse students who come together to study, interact and increase understanding and good will between nations. It aims at developing and conveying knowledge and at promoting understanding between people from different cultures.This dual purpose is reflected in the ISS motto: “Six Weeks of Academic Achievement and International Good Will”.12 Bachelor level courses offered at the International Summer School:-Art in Norway-Norwegian History-Intensive Elementary Norwegian, Level I-Intensive Intermediate Norwegian, Level II-Intensivt mellomkurs i norsk, trinn III-Intensivt kurs i norsk for viderekomne, trinn IV-Norwegian Life & Society-Nynorsk, dei første tre vekene-Norwegian Literature-Contemporary Norwegian Society-Scandinavian Government & Politics-International Politics8 Master level courses offered at the International Summer School:-Gender Equality in the Nordic Countries-Media Studies-Human Rights-International Community Health-Energy, Environment and Sustainable Development-International Development Studies-Peace Research-Special Needs Education-ScholarshipThe International Summer School (ISS) has a wide variety of full and partial scholarships, but the competition for scholarships is tough. Scholarships may cover:-travel costs-the basic on-campus or off-campus fee-extra course fees-pocket money (NOK 3000)EligibilityThe admission requirements for ISS listed below must be met prior to the start of the ISS.Bachelor’s coursesBachelor’s level requirementsEnglish proficiency requirementsMaster’s coursesMaster’s level requirementsEnglish proficiency requirementsScholarship applicantsMany applicants will find that they are academically qualified to attend ISS, but they will not meet the requirements set by the scholarship donors. Many scholarship applicants are academically qualified to attend the ISS, but they do not meet the requirements for a scholarship. As a result, the application will be rejected.Requirement for scholarship:To be a successful scholarship candidate you will need to demonstrate:that your academic background is related to the course you wish to take;that your professional background/goals are related to the course you wish to take;financial need;personal qualities that make you a good representative of your country.Competition for scholarships is high. Many scholarship applicants are rejected in the Pre-Application phase. At this point, the applicant can switch the status to “self-paying” or “sponsored” and try to find the funding from a source outside the ISS.ApplicationThe International Summer School admits students once a year to its six-week summer programme. The deadline for scholarship applications is 1 February. Self-paying applicants can apply after this date. You will simultaneously choose your classes and apply for admission to the ISS. Course changes are possible, but limited.1. Online Pre-ApplicationPre-Application for Bachelor’s course(s): https://nettskjema.uio.no/answer/47511.html?lang=en Pre-Application for a Master’s course.The Pre-Application form is open from November to April.2. Application sent to you by e-mailThe ISS will review your Pre-Application and respond by e-mail. If you are are qualified to apply, they will send an application and an application guide electronically to the e-mail address you provided within 1 – 5 working days.3. Gather required supporting documentsGather all the documents that the ISS requires and include them with the application form. See required documents for more information.4. Post your applicationComplete your application form, compile your required documents and send your application by post to the correct ISS Office. Scholarship-seeking candidates must mail their application no later than 1 February.Source:

International Summer School, 23 June - 3 August 2012 - University of Oslo Note: The ISS do NOT accept applications sent by e-mail or fax.