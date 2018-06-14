Jun 14, 2018, 12:59 AM
The InfoStride Forum
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
Jokes and Comedy
Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
Topic: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
Jan 11, 2012, 10:15 PM
Victor:
You dey mad.
Osas:
You dey craze.
Victor:
You be fool.
Osas:
You be idiot.
Victor:
You be Jonathan.
Osas:
Abeg abeg abeg, i take God beg you, no insult me o. lol...
Tina lawrence
Warrior
Posts: 3252
Re: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
Jun 03, 2012, 03:50 AM
Jonathan don turn insult.Nawa o for mr president oo
Aramide olawale
Guest
Re: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
Jun 04, 2012, 02:06 PM
E no won be jonathan haha
Samo gideon
Guest
Re: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
Jun 04, 2012, 09:03 PM
No one wants to be jonathan anymore.
Omolewa akinyemi benson
Guest
Re: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
Jun 07, 2012, 03:00 AM
Everyone is rejecting goodluck abi? I accept goodluck into m life o
Jafar Anka
Warrior
Posts: 380
Re: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
Jun 27, 2012, 10:42 PM
waiten this guy mean
Samo gideon
Guest
Re: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
Jun 27, 2012, 11:02 PM
hahahahahaha me likey.
Jafar Anka
Warrior
Posts: 380
Re: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
Jun 27, 2012, 11:20 PM
if you laugh too much you no what you are
Segun fadare
Guest
Re: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
Jul 07, 2012, 02:05 AM
Jonathan don turn insult.
Omolewa akinyemi benson
Guest
Re: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
Jul 07, 2012, 02:12 AM
i love jonathan sha...
The InfoStride Forum
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
Jokes and Comedy
Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
