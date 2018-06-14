Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other  (Read 1644 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
« on: Jan 11, 2012, 10:15 PM »
Victor: You dey mad.
Osas: You dey craze.
Victor: You be fool.
Osas: You be idiot.
Victor: You be Jonathan.
Osas: Abeg abeg abeg, i take God beg you, no insult me o. lol...
Tina lawrence

Re: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
« Reply #1 on: Jun 03, 2012, 03:50 AM »
Jonathan don turn insult.Nawa o for mr president oo
Aramide olawale

Re: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
« Reply #2 on: Jun 04, 2012, 02:06 PM »
E no won be jonathan haha
Samo gideon

Re: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
« Reply #3 on: Jun 04, 2012, 09:03 PM »
No one wants to be jonathan anymore.
Omolewa akinyemi benson

Re: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
« Reply #4 on: Jun 07, 2012, 03:00 AM »
Everyone is rejecting goodluck abi? I accept goodluck into m life o
Jafar Anka

Re: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
« Reply #5 on: Jun 27, 2012, 10:42 PM »
waiten this guy mean
Samo gideon

Re: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
« Reply #6 on: Jun 27, 2012, 11:02 PM »
hahahahahaha me likey.
Jafar Anka

Re: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
« Reply #7 on: Jun 27, 2012, 11:20 PM »
if you laugh too much you no what you are
Segun fadare

Re: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
« Reply #8 on: Jul 07, 2012, 02:05 AM »
Jonathan don turn insult.
Omolewa akinyemi benson

Re: Funny Joke: 2 Guys Abusing Each Other
« Reply #9 on: Jul 07, 2012, 02:12 AM »
i love jonathan sha...
