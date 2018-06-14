Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Strauss-Kahn wife to edit French Huffington Post  (Read 1006 times)

MyWorld

Strauss-Kahn wife to edit French Huffington Post
« on: Jan 24, 2012, 03:02 AM »
PARIS (Reuters) - Anne Sinclair, the wife of disgraced former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, is to be editorial director of the French version of U.S. news and opinion website the Huffington Post. "Le Huffington Post" will announce its launch at a news conference on Monday, hosted by co-founder Arianna Huffington and Sinclair, who gave up her job as a star television journalist when Strauss-Kahn became finance minister in 1997. The Huffington Post, one of the most influential U.S. ...

Nifemi donald

Re: Strauss-Kahn wife to edit French Huffington Post
« Reply #1 on: Jun 23, 2012, 10:55 PM »
Very reasonable one.
Jafar Anka

Re: Strauss-Kahn wife to edit French Huffington Post
« Reply #2 on: Jun 24, 2012, 12:31 PM »
i don't understand what this means
