PARIS (Reuters) - Anne Sinclair, the wife of disgraced former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, is to be editorial director of the French version of U.S. news and opinion website the Huffington Post. "Le Huffington Post" will announce its launch at a news conference on Monday, hosted by co-founder Arianna Huffington and Sinclair, who gave up her job as a star television journalist when Strauss-Kahn became finance minister in 1997. The Huffington Post, one of the most influential U.S. ...