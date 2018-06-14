Universities and Institutions of Higher Education with the right to award undergraduate and postgraduate degrees
STATE
Uppsala UniversityUppsala universitet
Box 256SE- 751 05 UPPSALA, Phone: +46 18 471 00 00, Fax: +46 18 471 20 00,
E-mail: registrator@uu.se
Lund UniversityLund University, Sweden - Research, International Master Degree Programmes in English
Box 117SE- 221 00 LUND, Phone: +46 46 222 00 00, Fax: +46 46 222 47 11
E-mail: registrator@lu.se
University of GothenburgWelcome to the University of Gothenburg - University of Gothenburg, Sweden
Box 100SE- 405 30 GÖTEBORG
Phone: +46 31 786 00 00
Fax: +46 31 786 10 64
E-mail: info@gu.se
Stockholm UniversityStockholm University
SE- 106 91 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 16 20 00
Fax: +46 8 15 95 22
E-mail: registrator@su.se
Umeå UniversityUmea University, Sweden
SE- 901 87 UMEÅ
Phone: +46 90 786 50 00
Fax: +46 90 786 54 88
E-mail: umea.universitet@umu.se
Linköping UniversityLiU in English: LinkÃ¶ping University
SE- 581 83 LINKÖPING
Phone: +46 13 28 10 00
Fax: +46 13 28 28 25
E-mail: liu@liu.se
Karolinska InstituteStartpage - Karolinska Institutet
SE- 171 77 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 728 64 00
Fax: +46 8 31 11 01
E-mail: info@ki.se
Royal Institute of TechnologyKTH | KTH - Royal Institute of Technology
SE- 100 44 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 790 60 00
Fax: +46 8 790 65 00
Admission information: admission@admin.kth.se
E-mail: registrator@kth.se
Luleå University of TechnologyLTU
SE- 971 87 LULEÅ
Phone: +46 920 49 10 00
Fax: +46 920 49 13 99
E-mail: universitetet@ltu.se
Swedish University of Agricultural SciencesSLU - Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Box 7070SE- 750 07 UPPSALA
Phone: +46 18 67 10 00
Fax: +46 18 67 20 00
E-mail: registrator@slu.se
Karlstad UniversityKarlstad University - Welcome to Karlstad University, Sweden
SE- 651 88 KARLSTAD
Phone: +46 54 700 10 00
Fax: +46 54 700 14 60
E-mail: info@kau.se
Mid Sweden UniversityMittuniversitetet - Mid Sweden University - Home
SE- 851 70 SUNDSVALL
Phone: +46 771 97 50 00
Fax: +46 771 97 50 01
E-mail: info@miun.se
Växjö UniversityWelcome to Växjö University - Växjö university
SE- 351 95 VÄXJÖ
Phone: +46 470 70 80 00
Fax: +46 470 832 17
E-mail: registrator@vxu.se
Örebro UniversityFelsida - Ã–rebro universitet
SE- 701 82 ÖREBRO
Phone: +46 19 30 30 00
Fax: +46 19 33 02 38
E-mail: info@oru.se
Blekinge Institute of TechnologyWelcome to BTH - Blekinge Institute of Technology
SE- 371 79 KARLSKRONA
Phone: +46 455 38 50 00
Fax: +46 455 38 50 57
E-mail: registrator@bth.se
Kalmar University CollegeHögskolan i Kalmar
SE- 391 82 KALMAR
Phone: +46 480 44 60 00
Fax: +46 480 44 60 32
E-mail: info@hik.se
Malmö University Collegehttp://www.mah.se/default____12978.aspx
SE- 205 06 MALMÖ
Phone: +46 40 665 70 00
Fax: +46 40 665 71 53
E-mail: info@mah.se
Mälardalen University Collegehttp://www.mdh.se/webb/sprak/index.shtml.en
Box 883SE- 721 23 VÄSTERÅS
Phone: +46 21 10 13 00
Fax: +46 21 10 13 20
E-mail: info@mdh.se
Private sector
Chalmers University of TechnologyChalmers
SE- 412 96 GÖTEBORG
Phone: +46 31 772 10 00
Fax: +46 31 772 38 72
E-mail: registrator@chalmers.se
Stockholm School of EconomicsThe Stockholm School of Economics
Box 6501SE- 113 83 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 736 90 00
Fax: +46 8 31 81 86
E-mail: info@hhs.se
Jönköping University FoundationWelcome to Jönköping University - Jönköping University
Box 1026
SE- 551 11 JÖNKÖPING
Phone: +46 36 10 10 10
Fax: +46 36 15 08 12
E-mail: info@hj.se
University Colleges
State
Borås University CollegeStart - HÃ¶gskolan i BorÃ¥s
SE- 501 90 BORÅS
Phone: +46 33 435 40 00
Fax: +46 33 435 40 01
E-mail: registrator@hb.se
Dalarna Universtity CollegeStart page - HÃ¶gskolan Dalarna
SE- 791 88 FALUN
Phone: +46 23 77 80 00
Fax: +46 23 77 80 80
E-mail: registrator@du.se
Gotland University CollegeIn English - Home
SE- 621 67 VISBY
Phone: +46 498 29 99 00
Fax: +46 498 29 99 62
E-mail: info@hgo.se
Gävle University Collegehttp://www.hig.se//ufk/is/introduction.html
SE- 801 76 GÄVLE
Phone: +46 26 64 85 00
Fax: +46 26 64 86 86
E-mail: registrator@hig.se
Halmstad University CollegeHalmstad University, Sweden - For the development of organisations, products and quality of life - Hogskolan i Halmstad
Box 823
SE- 301 18 HALMSTAD
Phone: +46 35 16 71 00
Fax: +46 35 14 85 33
E-mail: registrator@hh.se
Kristianstad University CollegeStartpage - HÃ¶gskolan Kristianstad - kunskap utbildning program fristÃ¥ende kurser hÃ¶gskolestudier utlandsstudier forskning
SE- 291 88 KRISTIANSTAD
Phone: +46 44 20 30 00
Fax: +46 44 12 96 51
E-mail: info@hkr.se
Skövde University CollegeEnglish - University of SkÃ¶vde
Box 408SE- 541 28 SKÖVDE
Phone: +46 500 44 80 00
Fax: +46 500 41 63 25
E-mail: info@his.se
University College of Physical Education and SportsGymnastik- och idrottshÃ¶gskolan
Box 5626SE- 114 86 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 402 22 00
Fax: +46 8 402 22 80
E-mail: registrator@gih.se
Swedish National Defence CollegeHome - FÃ¶rsvarshÃ¶gskolan
Drottning Kristinas väg 37
SE- 115 93 Stockholm
Phone: Internationell telefon
Fax: Internationell fax
E-mail: exp@fhs.se
Södertörn University CollegeEnglish
Alfred Nobels allé 7
SE- 141 89 HUDDINGE
Phone: +46 8 608 40 00
Fax: +46 8 608 40 10
E-mail: info@sh.se
University College WestUniversity West
SE- 461 86 TROLLHÄTTAN
Phone: +46 520-22 30 00
Fax: +46 520-22 30 99
E-mail: registrator@hv.se
Private sector
Ersta Sköndal University CollegeErsta Sköndal Högskola - Sjuksköterskeutbildning Socionomutbildning Diakonutbildning Teologiutbildning Kyrkomusikerutbildning
Box 11189
SE- 100 61 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 555 050 00
Fax: +46 8 555 050 60
E-mail: info@esh.se
Gammelkroppa School of ForestryGammelkroppa skogsskola
Box 64SE- 682 22 FILIPSTAD
Phone: +46 18 16 99 00
Fax: +46 18 169 910
E-mail: skogsskolan@gammelkroppa.pp.se
Johannelund Theological SeminaryJohannelunds teologiska högskola
Heidenstamsgatan 75
SE- 754 27 UPPSALA
Phone: +46 18 16 99 00
Fax: +46 18 169 910
E-mail: johannelund@efs.svenskakyrkan.se
Stockholm School of TheologyTeologiska Högskolan, Stockholm
Åkeshovsvägen 29
SE- 168 39 Bromma
Phone: +46 8 564 357 00
Fax: +46 8 564 357 06
E-mail: ths@ths.se
Red Cross University College of Nursing
RÃ¶da Korsets HÃ¶gskola
Teknikringen
SE- 114 28 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 690 01 00
Fax: +46 8 690 01 90
E-mail: info@rkh.se
Sophiahemmet University Collegehttp://www.sophiahemmet.se/fp_eng.html
Box 5605SE- 114 86 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 406 20 00
Fax: +46 8 10 29 09
E-mail: info@sophiahemmethogskola.se
Örebro Theological SeminaryÃ–rebro Missionsskola-information_english
Box 1623
SE- 701 16 ÖREBRO
Phone: +46 19 30 77 50
Fax: +46 19 30 77 79
E-mail: missionsskolan@evangeliskafrikyrkan.se
University Colleges of Arts
State
University College of Dancehttp://www.danshogskolan.se/eng/index.html
Box 27043SE- 102 51 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 459 05 00
Fax: +46 8 459 05 10
E-mail: info@danshogskolan.se
University College of Film, Radio, Television and Theatre
Dramatiska Institutet
Box 27090
SE- 102 51 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 55 57 20 00
Fax: +46 8 55 57 20 05
E-mail: kansli@draminst.se
University College of Art, Craft and DesignKonstfack - University College of Arts, Crafts and Design
Box 3601
SE- 126 27 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 450 41 00
Fax: +46 8 783 05 63
E-mail: registrator@konstfack.se
Questions about studying at Konstfack: studentkansli@konstfack.se
Royal University College of Fine ArtsKungl. Konsthögskolan - KKH
Box 16315
SE- 103 26 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 614 40 00
Fax: +46 8 679 86 26
E-mail: info@kkh.se
Royal University College of Music in StockholmRoyal College of Music in Stockholm
Box 27711
SE- 115 91 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 16 18 00
Fax: +46 8 664 14 24
E-mail: info@kmh.se
Stockholm University College of OperaOperahÃ¶gskolan i Stockholm
Teknikringen 35
SE- 114 28 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 545 810 60
Fax: +46 8 545 810 61
E-mail: registrator@operahogskolan.se
Stockholm University College of Acting
Teaterhögskolan
Box 10038
SE- 10055 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 556 093 00
Fax: +46 8 702 95 80
E-mail: info@teaterhogskolan.se
Private sector
Beckmans College of DesignHem | Beckmans
Nybrogatan 8
SE- 114 34 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 660 20 20
Fax: +46 8 665 00 87
E-mail: info@beckmans.se
University College of Music EducationSMI - English
Box 26164
SE- 100 41 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 611 05 02
Fax: +46 8 611 52 61
E-mail: info@smpi.se
Independent organisations with the right to award second cycle programmes in Psychotherapy
These are private organisations and are entitled to charge tuition fees:
Svenska Institutet för kognitiv psykoterapi
Sabbatsbergs Sjukhus Box 6401
SE- 113 82 Stockholm
Phone: +46 8 690 52 60
Fax: +46 8 690 59 70
E-mail: info@cbti.se
The Erica Foundation
Odengatan 9
SE- 114 24 Stockholm
Phone: +46 8 402 17 60
Fax: +46 8 10 96 91
E-mail: mail@ericastiftelsen.se
Stiftelsen Stockholms Akademi för Psykoterapiutbildning http://www.sapu.se/
Brännkyrkagatan 76
SE- 118 23 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 642 10 24
Fax: +46 8 642 10 24
E-mail: info@sapu.se
The S:t Lukas organization S:t Lukas
Box 17240
SE- 104 62 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 658 48 84
Fax: +46 8 669 47 19
E-mail: info@st-lukas.se
Center för Cognitiv Psykoterapi och Utbildning i Göteborg AB http://www.cognitivterapi-gbg.se/
Thorilds gränd 1
SE- 442 31 KUNGÄLV
Phone: +46 303 20 75 60
Fax: +46 303 20 75 61
E-mail: info@cognitivterapi-gbg.se