List of Higher Education Institutions in Sweden and their contact details
Universities and Institutions of Higher Education with the right to award undergraduate and postgraduate degrees

STATE

Uppsala University
Uppsala universitet
Box 256SE- 751 05 UPPSALA, Phone: +46 18 471 00 00, Fax: +46 18 471 20 00,
E-mail: registrator@uu.se

Lund University
Lund University, Sweden - Research, International Master Degree Programmes in English
Box 117SE- 221 00 LUND, Phone: +46 46 222 00 00, Fax: +46 46 222 47 11
E-mail: registrator@lu.se

University of Gothenburg
Welcome to the University of Gothenburg - University of Gothenburg, Sweden
Box 100SE- 405 30 GÖTEBORG
Phone: +46 31 786 00 00
Fax: +46 31 786 10 64
E-mail: info@gu.se

Stockholm University
Stockholm University
SE- 106 91 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 16 20 00
Fax: +46 8 15 95 22
E-mail: registrator@su.se

Umeå University
Umea University, Sweden
SE- 901 87 UMEÅ
Phone: +46 90 786 50 00
Fax: +46 90 786 54 88
E-mail: umea.universitet@umu.se

Linköping University
LiU in English: LinkÃ¶ping University
SE- 581 83 LINKÖPING
Phone: +46 13 28 10 00
Fax: +46 13 28 28 25
E-mail: liu@liu.se

Karolinska Institute
Startpage - Karolinska Institutet
SE- 171 77 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 728 64 00
Fax: +46 8 31 11 01
E-mail: info@ki.se

Royal Institute of Technology
KTH | KTH - Royal Institute of Technology
SE- 100 44 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 790 60 00
Fax: +46 8 790 65 00
Admission information: admission@admin.kth.se
E-mail: registrator@kth.se

Luleå University of Technology
LTU
SE- 971 87 LULEÅ
Phone: +46 920 49 10 00
Fax: +46 920 49 13 99
E-mail: universitetet@ltu.se

Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
SLU - Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Box 7070SE- 750 07 UPPSALA
Phone: +46 18 67 10 00
Fax: +46 18 67 20 00
E-mail: registrator@slu.se

Karlstad University
Karlstad University - Welcome to Karlstad University, Sweden
SE- 651 88 KARLSTAD
Phone: +46 54 700 10 00
Fax: +46 54 700 14 60
E-mail: info@kau.se

Mid Sweden University
Mittuniversitetet - Mid Sweden University - Home
SE- 851 70 SUNDSVALL
Phone: +46 771 97 50 00
Fax: +46 771 97 50 01
E-mail: info@miun.se

Växjö University
Welcome to Växjö University - Växjö university
SE- 351 95 VÄXJÖ
Phone: +46 470 70 80 00
Fax: +46 470 832 17
E-mail: registrator@vxu.se

Örebro University
Felsida - Ã–rebro universitet
SE- 701 82 ÖREBRO
Phone: +46 19 30 30 00
Fax: +46 19 33 02 38
E-mail: info@oru.se

Blekinge Institute of Technology
Welcome to BTH - Blekinge Institute of Technology
SE- 371 79 KARLSKRONA
Phone: +46 455 38 50 00
Fax: +46 455 38 50 57
E-mail: registrator@bth.se

Kalmar University College
Högskolan i Kalmar
SE- 391 82 KALMAR
Phone: +46 480 44 60 00
Fax: +46 480 44 60 32
E-mail: info@hik.se

Malmö University College
http://www.mah.se/default____12978.aspx
SE- 205 06 MALMÖ
Phone: +46 40 665 70 00
Fax: +46 40 665 71 53
E-mail: info@mah.se

Mälardalen University College
http://www.mdh.se/webb/sprak/index.shtml.en
Box 883SE- 721 23 VÄSTERÅS
Phone: +46 21 10 13 00
Fax: +46 21 10 13 20
E-mail: info@mdh.se

Private sector

Chalmers University of Technology
Chalmers
SE- 412 96 GÖTEBORG
Phone: +46 31 772 10 00
Fax: +46 31 772 38 72
E-mail: registrator@chalmers.se

Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics
Box 6501SE- 113 83 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 736 90 00
Fax: +46 8 31 81 86
E-mail: info@hhs.se

Jönköping University Foundation
Welcome to Jönköping University - Jönköping University
Box 1026
SE- 551 11 JÖNKÖPING
Phone: +46 36 10 10 10
Fax: +46 36 15 08 12
E-mail: info@hj.se

University Colleges

State

Borås University College
Start - HÃ¶gskolan i BorÃ¥s
SE- 501 90 BORÅS
Phone: +46 33 435 40 00
Fax: +46 33 435 40 01
E-mail: registrator@hb.se

Dalarna Universtity College
Start page - HÃ¶gskolan Dalarna
SE- 791 88 FALUN
Phone: +46 23 77 80 00
Fax: +46 23 77 80 80
E-mail: registrator@du.se

Gotland University College
In English - Home
SE- 621 67 VISBY
Phone: +46 498 29 99 00
Fax: +46 498 29 99 62
E-mail: info@hgo.se

Gävle University College
http://www.hig.se//ufk/is/introduction.html
SE- 801 76 GÄVLE
Phone: +46 26 64 85 00
Fax: +46 26 64 86 86
E-mail: registrator@hig.se

Halmstad University College
Halmstad University, Sweden - For the development of organisations, products and quality of life - Hogskolan i Halmstad
Box 823
SE- 301 18 HALMSTAD
Phone: +46 35 16 71 00
Fax: +46 35 14 85 33
E-mail: registrator@hh.se

Kristianstad University College
Startpage - HÃ¶gskolan Kristianstad - kunskap utbildning program fristÃ¥ende kurser hÃ¶gskolestudier utlandsstudier forskning
SE- 291 88 KRISTIANSTAD
Phone: +46 44 20 30 00
Fax: +46 44 12 96 51
E-mail: info@hkr.se

Skövde University College
English - University of SkÃ¶vde
Box 408SE- 541 28 SKÖVDE
Phone: +46 500 44 80 00
Fax: +46 500 41 63 25
E-mail: info@his.se

University College of Physical Education and Sports
Gymnastik- och idrottshÃ¶gskolan
Box 5626SE- 114 86 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 402 22 00
Fax: +46 8 402 22 80
E-mail: registrator@gih.se

Swedish National Defence College
Home - FÃ¶rsvarshÃ¶gskolan
Drottning Kristinas väg 37
SE- 115 93 Stockholm
Phone: Internationell telefon
Fax: Internationell fax
E-mail: exp@fhs.se

Södertörn University College
English
Alfred Nobels allé 7
SE- 141 89 HUDDINGE
Phone: +46 8 608 40 00
Fax: +46 8 608 40 10
E-mail: info@sh.se

University College West
University West
SE- 461 86 TROLLHÄTTAN
Phone: +46 520-22 30 00
Fax: +46 520-22 30 99
E-mail: registrator@hv.se

Private sector

Ersta Sköndal University College
Ersta Sköndal Högskola - Sjuksköterskeutbildning Socionomutbildning Diakonutbildning Teologiutbildning Kyrkomusikerutbildning
Box 11189
SE- 100 61 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 555 050 00
Fax: +46 8 555 050 60
E-mail: info@esh.se 

Gammelkroppa School of Forestry
Gammelkroppa skogsskola
Box 64SE- 682 22 FILIPSTAD
Phone: +46 18 16 99 00
Fax: +46 18 169 910
E-mail: skogsskolan@gammelkroppa.pp.se

Johannelund Theological Seminary
Johannelunds teologiska högskola
Heidenstamsgatan 75
SE- 754 27 UPPSALA
Phone: +46 18 16 99 00
Fax: +46 18 169 910
E-mail: johannelund@efs.svenskakyrkan.se

Stockholm School of Theology
Teologiska H&ouml;gskolan, Stockholm
Åkeshovsvägen 29
SE- 168 39 Bromma
Phone: +46 8 564 357 00
Fax: +46 8 564 357 06
E-mail: ths@ths.se

Red Cross University College of Nursing

   RÃ¶da Korsets HÃ¶gskola

Teknikringen
SE- 114 28 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 690 01 00
Fax: +46 8 690 01 90
E-mail: info@rkh.se

Sophiahemmet University College
http://www.sophiahemmet.se/fp_eng.html
Box 5605SE- 114 86 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 406 20 00
Fax: +46 8 10 29 09
E-mail: info@sophiahemmethogskola.se

Örebro Theological Seminary
Ã–rebro Missionsskola-information_english
Box 1623
SE- 701 16 ÖREBRO
Phone: +46 19 30 77 50
Fax: +46 19 30 77 79
E-mail: missionsskolan@evangeliskafrikyrkan.se

University Colleges of Arts

State

University College of Dance
http://www.danshogskolan.se/eng/index.html
Box 27043SE- 102 51 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 459 05 00
Fax: +46 8 459 05 10
E-mail: info@danshogskolan.se

University College of Film, Radio, Television and Theatre
Dramatiska Institutet
Box 27090
SE- 102 51 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 55 57 20 00
Fax: +46 8 55 57 20 05
E-mail: kansli@draminst.se

University College of Art, Craft and Design
Konstfack - University College of Arts, Crafts and Design
Box 3601
SE- 126 27 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 450 41 00
Fax: +46 8 783 05 63
E-mail: registrator@konstfack.se
Questions about studying at Konstfack: studentkansli@konstfack.se

Royal University College of Fine Arts
Kungl. Konsth&ouml;gskolan - KKH
Box 16315
SE- 103 26 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 614 40 00
Fax: +46 8 679 86 26
E-mail: info@kkh.se

Royal University College of Music in Stockholm
Royal College of Music in Stockholm
Box 27711
SE- 115 91 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 16 18 00
Fax: +46 8 664 14 24
E-mail: info@kmh.se

Stockholm University College of Opera
OperahÃ¶gskolan i Stockholm
Teknikringen 35
SE- 114 28 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 545 810 60
Fax: +46 8 545 810 61
E-mail: registrator@operahogskolan.se

Stockholm University College of Acting
Teaterhögskolan
Box 10038
SE- 10055 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 556 093 00
Fax: +46 8 702 95 80
E-mail: info@teaterhogskolan.se

Private sector

Beckmans College of DesignHem | Beckmans
Nybrogatan 8
SE- 114 34 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 660 20 20
Fax: +46 8 665 00 87
E-mail: info@beckmans.se

University College of Music Education
SMI - English
Box 26164
SE- 100 41 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 611 05 02
Fax: +46 8 611 52 61
E-mail: info@smpi.se

Independent organisations with the right to award second cycle programmes in Psychotherapy

These are private organisations and are entitled to charge tuition fees:

Svenska Institutet för kognitiv psykoterapi
Sabbatsbergs Sjukhus Box 6401
SE- 113 82 Stockholm
Phone: +46 8 690 52 60
Fax: +46 8 690 59 70
E-mail: info@cbti.se

The Erica Foundation
&nbsp;
Odengatan 9
SE- 114 24 Stockholm
Phone: +46 8 402 17 60
Fax: +46 8 10 96 91
E-mail: mail@ericastiftelsen.se

Stiftelsen Stockholms Akademi för Psykoterapiutbildning
http://www.sapu.se/
Brännkyrkagatan 76
SE- 118 23 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 642 10 24
Fax: +46 8 642 10 24
E-mail: info@sapu.se

The S:t Lukas organization
S:t Lukas
Box 17240
SE- 104 62 STOCKHOLM
Phone: +46 8 658 48 84
Fax: +46 8 669 47 19
E-mail: info@st-lukas.se

Center för Cognitiv Psykoterapi och Utbildning i Göteborg AB
http://www.cognitivterapi-gbg.se/
Thorilds gränd 1
SE- 442 31 KUNGÄLV
Phone: +46 303 20 75 60
Fax: +46 303 20 75 61
E-mail: info@cognitivterapi-gbg.se
