Candidates whose names appear in this provisional list but did not select the Kwara State University as their firsts or second choice in the last UTME are not expected to come for this screening exercise now but should be on the lookout for the schedule of their screening......but for those that choose that choose them as there choice of institution should come 4 the interview it will close 25th of this month.......for more info call me on my mobile 08063036819