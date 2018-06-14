<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/rOrDCpAv-sM" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/rOrDCpAv-sM</a>

Mr. Bean and his teddy reads a book before going to sleep in the bed. Some funny comedy has been shown in the video. The most funny part is the gun shot in the bulb. Watch the video for more fun."Source:youtube"