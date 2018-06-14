Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mr. Bean and Teddy in the bed

hello_world

Mr. Bean and Teddy in the bed
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/rOrDCpAv-sM" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/rOrDCpAv-sM</a>


Mr. Bean and his teddy reads a book before going to sleep in the bed. Some funny comedy has been shown in the video. The most funny part is  the gun shot in the bulb. Watch the video for more fun.

"Source:youtube"
emezico

Re: Mr. Bean and Teddy in the bed
hahahaha....funny
Davzy folamz

Re: Mr. Bean and Teddy in the bed
Mr bean is a clown.
Tade olaitan

Re: Mr. Bean and Teddy in the bed
lovely.
Tade olaitan

Re: Mr. Bean and Teddy in the bed
gud 1
Nifemi donald

Re: Mr. Bean and Teddy in the bed
Mr bean is tthe most funny man i've ever heard of.
femifemzy3

Re: Mr. Bean and Teddy in the bed
I just miss Mr Bean and his comedy nature. It's been a while since I last watched anything about himn. HE is a great comedian
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Mr. Bean and Teddy in the bed
Mr Bean has nothing more to offer than comedy. That is just his calling. LMAO
