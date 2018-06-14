Jun 14, 2018, 12:57 AM
Author
Topic: Mr. Bean and Teddy in the bed (Read 1162 times)
hello_world
Freelancer
Posts: 80
Mr. Bean and Teddy in the bed
on:
Jan 30, 2012, 11:07 AM »
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/rOrDCpAv-sM" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/rOrDCpAv-sM</a>
Mr. Bean and his teddy reads a book before going to sleep in the bed. Some funny comedy has been shown in the video. The most funny part is the gun shot in the bulb. Watch the video for more fun.
"Source:youtube"
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
Re: Mr. Bean and Teddy in the bed
Reply #1 on:
Feb 02, 2012, 09:57 PM »
hahahaha....funny
Davzy folamz
Guest
Re: Mr. Bean and Teddy in the bed
Reply #2 on:
Jul 04, 2012, 12:12 AM »
Mr bean is a clown.
Tade olaitan
Guest
Re: Mr. Bean and Teddy in the bed
Reply #3 on:
Jul 04, 2012, 12:18 AM »
lovely.
Tade olaitan
Guest
Re: Mr. Bean and Teddy in the bed
Reply #4 on:
Jul 04, 2012, 12:53 AM »
gud 1
Nifemi donald
Guest
Re: Mr. Bean and Teddy in the bed
Reply #5 on:
Jul 07, 2012, 02:00 AM »
Mr bean is tthe most funny man i've ever heard of.
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
Re: Mr. Bean and Teddy in the bed
Reply #6 on:
Dec 31, 2013, 01:44 AM »
I just miss Mr Bean and his comedy nature. It's been a while since I last watched anything about himn. HE is a great comedian
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Posts: 745
Re: Mr. Bean and Teddy in the bed
Reply #7 on:
Jan 13, 2014, 12:22 AM »
Mr Bean has nothing more to offer than comedy. That is just his calling. LMAO
