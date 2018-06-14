Jun 14, 2018, 01:28 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Celebrity News
»
Rising star Angela Meade in Met Opera's 'Ernani'
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Rising star Angela Meade in Met Opera's 'Ernani' (Read 484 times)
MyWorld
Vanguard
Posts: 2036
N
View Inventory
Send Money To MyWorld
N
Rising star Angela Meade in Met Opera's 'Ernani'
«
on:
Feb 03, 2012, 11:02 PM »
In an era of overthinking directors, intricate stage movements and concept productions that transport operas through time and locale, there is an argument for Verdi the way it used to be.
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Celebrity News
»
Rising star Angela Meade in Met Opera's 'Ernani'
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2