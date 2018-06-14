Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: New car or wife  (Read 1840 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: New car or wife
« on: Feb 04, 2012, 04:38 AM »
When a man opens the door of his car for his wife, you can be sure of one thing: Either the car or the wife is new! :D
Davzy folamz

  • Guest
Re: Funny Joke: New car or wife
« Reply #1 on: Jul 03, 2012, 11:40 PM »
Hahahahahahahaha lmao!
Jafar Anka

Re: Funny Joke: New car or wife
« Reply #2 on: Jul 03, 2012, 11:51 PM »
this is true
Omolewa akinyemi benson

  • Guest
Re: Funny Joke: New car or wife
« Reply #3 on: Jul 14, 2012, 07:39 PM »
Tough one you got there.
Jumoke benson

  • Guest
Re: Funny Joke: New car or wife
« Reply #4 on: Jul 20, 2012, 09:06 AM »
This is very true.
Davzy folamz

  • Guest
Re: Funny Joke: New car or wife
« Reply #5 on: Jul 20, 2012, 09:12 AM »
all correct.i feel u.
Amynwan

Re: Funny Joke: New car or wife
« Reply #6 on: Jul 20, 2012, 09:21 AM »
you guys know yourselves now?
Davzy folamz

  • Guest
Re: Funny Joke: New car or wife
« Reply #7 on: Jul 20, 2012, 09:39 AM »
this is funny.
pugo

Re: Funny Joke: New car or wife
« Reply #8 on: Oct 09, 2012, 05:18 PM »
Is only men who are still moved by love
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: New car or wife
« Reply #9 on: Oct 09, 2012, 05:26 PM »
emezico, you are the talker of this o
