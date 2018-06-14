Jun 14, 2018, 12:32 AM
Topic: Funny Joke: New car or wife
emezico
Vanguard
Funny Joke: New car or wife
When a man opens the door of his car for his wife, you can be sure of one thing: Either the car or the wife is new!
Davzy folamz
Re: Funny Joke: New car or wife
Hahahahahahahaha lmao!
Jafar Anka
Re: Funny Joke: New car or wife
this is true
Omolewa akinyemi benson
Re: Funny Joke: New car or wife
Tough one you got there.
Jumoke benson
Re: Funny Joke: New car or wife
This is very true.
Davzy folamz
Re: Funny Joke: New car or wife
all correct.i feel u.
Amynwan
Re: Funny Joke: New car or wife
you guys know yourselves now?
Davzy folamz
Re: Funny Joke: New car or wife
this is funny.
pugo
Re: Funny Joke: New car or wife
Is only men who are still moved by love
Nifemi Donald
Re: Funny Joke: New car or wife
emezico, you are the talker of this o
